SNK Announces New Series “City of the Wolves” as the Latest Addition to “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” Franchise

SNK Confirms New Series “City of the Wolves” for Legend of the Hungry Wolf Franchise

In a thrilling announcement made last year in August, gaming company SNK revealed their plans to launch a new series for the ever-popular “Legend of the Hungry Wolf” franchise. This upcoming installment will serve as the latest addition to the franchise since the release of “Hungry Wolf Pack of Wolves” (Hungry Wolf MARK OF THE WOLVES) back in 1999. Building further excitement, SNK has now confirmed that the new series will be titled “City of the Wolves” and has even released an electrifying trailer.

The trailer showcases several confirmed characters, including Rock Howard and Kain R. Heinlein from “Proof of the Hungry Wolves,” as well as Billy Kane from “The Legend of the Hungry Wolf 2.” Thrillingly, the legendary protagonist Terry Bogard will also make his return in this new series. The trailer additionally provides a sneak peek of voice content featuring various characters such as Geese Howard, Hokutomaru, Mai Shiranui, and Marco Rodriguez, leading fans to anticipate their appearances in the upcoming work.

While SNK has yet to announce the expected release schedule for “City of the Wolves,” fans can rest assured that the gaming company will disclose more character information in due course. The future seems bright for this highly anticipated addition to the beloved franchise.

In other news, Meta, a popular online platform, is making waves by announcing the launch of a more comprehensive web version of Threads. This updated version will come equipped with an additional content search function, allowing users to navigate through various threads with ease.

Meanwhile, one year after embarking on cryptocurrency-related endeavors, GameStop has surprised the industry by announcing its complete withdrawal from the cryptocurrency market layout. This decision comes as a shock to many, as GameStop had initially shown great interest and invested heavily in the booming industry.

Shifting gears to artificial intelligence, it has been revealed that Amazon’s multiple departments have made significant investments in the development of automatic generation artificial intelligence technology. This groundbreaking innovation has the potential to revolutionize various fields and further solidify Amazon’s status as a leader in cutting-edge technology.

As we eagerly await further updates on “City of the Wolves,” fans of the Legend of the Hungry Wolf franchise are poised to embark on yet another thrilling and action-packed adventure. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting new series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

