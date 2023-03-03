Home Technology Snorkelling is the protagonist! Pokemon Sleep sleep app will be launched this summer- ezone.hk – Teaching Reviews- Apps Intelligence
Announcing the final launch date of the 4-year Pokemon Sleep sleep app! In the past Pokemon Presents event, there was news that the Pokemon Sleep sleep app will be launched this summer. I believe all Pokemon fans will want to download it immediately to use it!

Pokemon Sleep is jumping! Carp King Pokemon: Produced by Magikarp Jump game developer Select Button, the special feature is that it can track the user’s sleep status, and the Snorkel and Pokemon sleep researcher Professor Neroli are the protagonists, and the user’s sleep status will be classified during the process There are 3 types, including dozing, snoozing and slumbering, and a group of elves who sleep in a similar way will also gather around the Snorlax. They unlock a rare way of sleeping. At the same time, this app has a built-in alarm clock and a Pokemon voice singing a lullaby. I believe it will definitely please fans.

In addition, The Pokemon Company also announced the launch of the latest Pokemon Go Plus +, as long as the user presses the Pokémon Go Plus + button when going to bed and waking up, he can easily record sleep data, so there is no need to keep the phone by his side. Of course, when you go out to play Pokemon Go, you can also use Pokémon Go Plus + to automatically switch to PokeStops, and throw Pokeballs to catch Pokemon. Pokemon Go Plus + is priced at US$55 (about HK$432) and is expected to be available on July 14.

Source: Engadget

