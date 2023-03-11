How did you manage to reconstruct the duration of the snow?

The study was carried out in 5-6 sites throughout the Alps, north of Sondrio, collecting information on the growth thickness of the rings present in the trunk of junipers, the most common shrubs at those altitudes. The samplings are for five years. We collected a thousand samples of which 572 were useful for analysis. Being very long-lived plants, some samples were found on shrubs that had been alive for over 400 years. Other samples, taken from dead shrubs, have allowed us to go even further back in time, gathering reliable information from the 1400s onwards. Junipers, at high altitudes, are creeping shrubs that do not rise from the ground and, until the snow melts, their vegetative season does not start. Therefore, the narrower the ring of the shrub, the shorter its growth time will have been due to the snows. And therefore the longer the duration of the snowpack will have been that year

Why professor is it necessary to go back so far in time? Why is it useful to know how long the snow cover lasted hundreds of years ago?

To understand how unusual is what is happening today. As with the polar caps in Antarctica, the goal of these studies is to understand how the “climate system” works and what are all the forces that regulate its variations. Thanks to this study we can now say that in the last six hundred years the duration of the snow cover has never been so short.

How long does the snow cover last in our Alps today?



Compared to the long-term average, equal to about 250 days of snow cover duration, in the last decade in the Alps this duration has decreased by at least 30 days. That’s about 215 days in all. Over the centuries, this parameter has a strong inter-annual variability, but until the beginning of the twentieth century the long-term trend had remained almost constant. Only in the last two decades has there been a trend of sharp decline, with a significant decrease in the duration of the snowpack.

Why is analyzing snow cover important for climate?



Snow contains both temperature and precipitation information. It is a mixed signal of these two parameters. If spring is consistently warmer and precipitation is less heavy in a given year, we will have less solid snow. In short, the snowfall window is shrinking. And with low temperatures below zero, the melting of the snowpack will start earlier. Net of the variability of rainfall, for which we do not have a constant trend in recent decades, we can say that in the last 50 years we have witnessed an increase in temperatures of about 1.7-1.8° C. To which must be added the fact that the last few years have also been particularly dry – in particular 2022 was the hottest and driest since 1800 – and the duration of the snow in the Alps has been reduced to a minimum.

What will happen in the future?

By now we have understood that our anthropic activities – linked to the production of emissions – are a driver of what can happen. This means that we face several possible scenarios, based on how we will behave. A study by a colleague from the University of Trento, Michael Matiu, also makes it possible to elaborate some forecasts on the future of snow. His forecast is that we will see a reduction in the duration of the snow cover which, depending on the more or less positive scenarios, ranges from a minimum of -10/12% to a maximum of -33/34% by 2100. Which, translated into days, it can mean a reduction of the order between 25 and 75 days of coverage.

Why is snow important to our system?



Snow is crucial from a climatic point of view. It has the characteristic of reflecting solar radiation. In short, the more snow there is, the less radiation is absorbed by the earth system and therefore does not enter the budget in the energy balance. If, on the other hand, the amount of solar radiation that is absorbed by the system increases, this causes a further increase in temperatures. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle. In our Alps, in practice, what is happening in the Arctic is happening. Less reflective snow results in more absorbed solar radiation and, consequently, faster melting of glaciers due to increased warming of these regions.

Then?



There are hydrological consequences. Snow becomes a water reservoir in the seasons following winter. The scarcity of snowfall will affect these stocks sooner, and so it becomes easier to find yourself towards the end of summer with stocks exhausted. The snow reservoir feeds rivers, streams and reservoirs during the summer season. As the duration of the snowpack decreases, the snow supply decreases even more. And we will remain uncovered during the summer period, when it usually already rains less. The snow also determines a greater availability of water for the production of hydroelectric energy, produced in the reservoirs in the Alps. And then there is the landscape and economic aspect: many of these territories live on the snow economy. It will soon be necessary to understand whether it is worth using so much energy to produce artificial snow where there are ski resorts.