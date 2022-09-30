Home Technology So annoying! The iPhone “Add Me Lai” Spam Resurrection Moves to This Place, Netizens Are Super Dumbfounded | Big Community Platform | Digital
So annoying! The iPhone “Add Me Lai” Spam Resurrection Moves to This Place, Netizens Are Super Dumbfounded | Big Community Platform | Digital

by admin
So annoying! The iPhone “Add Me Lai” Spam Resurrection Moves to This Place, Netizens Are Super Dumbfounded | Big Community Platform | Digital

“LINE” should be the most frequently received text message on Apple’s iPhone a while ago. Recently, the number of fraudulent messages sent through the built-in iMessage of the iPhone seems to have decreased slightly, but some netizens have received “Another type” of spam, let other people say “I haven’t met it yet, it’s too trolling.”

Move to Shared Albums

A netizen said on the iOS version of PTT (PTT) that he originally thought that the spam messages that had previously requested to add LINE or click the link through the iPhone’s iMessage had “disappeared for a while”, but he unexpectedly received a “shared album” recently. The pop-up notice reads “Lv Didan invites you to join ‘Please add me Lai’s ID, hi, I am Liu Yuting from Yuanta Securities, I have contacted you many times by phone…'”, and found that the fraudulent group switched from iMessage to “Sharing”. “Album” function, made him quite dumbfounded, and he made a comeback?

A netizen was quite dumbfounded when he discovered that the shared photo album function in his iPhone had become a promotional tool for a fraudulent group. (reproduced from PTT)

The shared album function can “notify” friends to edit the album together by adding iCloud. The fraudulent group also saw this vulnerability, set the album name as “spam”, and coupled with the notification function, the iPhone will jump out “” Album Name” invitation notice is quite objectionable.

Accessing friends’ memories together but becoming a scam tool

According to the actual measurement of “United News Network”, from the album function of the “Photos” app, you can use the + sign in the upper left corner to “add a shared album”. It was originally a good memory shared with friends, but it became a release. A conduit for spam.

According to the actual measurement of the United News Network, it is really possible to send messages through the
According to the actual measurement of the United News Network, it is really possible to send messages through the “Shared Album” of the iPhone. Don’t abuse it, dear boy. (Photo/United News Network)

The article caused a lot of discussion, saying “I haven’t encountered (this kind of scam) before, is it too pedantic?”, “Just change the previous calendar to a shared album”, “Old dog learns new tricks”, ” iMessage has been out of spam recently, won’t there be new tricks?”, “This scam group is really a genius, lack of money and lack of money to do this”, “I have often encountered it before”, and some netizens said that the scam group does not really want to share photos To the other party, “The purpose is to jump the notification on your device.”

See also  Nothing Phone 1 gets new update

Close “Shared Album” be careful with eyebrows

How can I reduce spam on shared albums? According to the actual measurement of “United News Network”, this problem can be solved by setting → Photos → turning off “Shared Album”, but it cannot create an album to share with others, or subscribe to other people’s shared album, and the original If you want to “open” and then close it afterwards, the original shared album may be deleted directly. Before doing this, you need to consider whether you really want to close the “shared album”.

Shared albums can be turned off via Settings→Photos. (Photo/United News Network)
Shared albums can be turned off via Settings→Photos. (Photo/United News Network)

