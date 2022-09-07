It’s not that I just published something, how come there are new products! ? Yes, Sony Xperia announced today (7) that a mysterious new product will be released online at 12:00 Taiwan time on September 12. Currently, it is only known to be related to e-sports games and live events.

As we all know, Sony Xperia has made a lot of efforts in the convenience of games, including the continuous expansion of the “Game Enhancer” (Game Enhancer) function, such as the recent one-click YouTube live function.

Sony’s words are conservative, but with a glimpse of the film, it should not be difficult to guess the direction of the mysterious new product. As for what it is, you can start to guess~

By the way, videos published online will come with Chinese subtitles.

Sony Xperia new product online launch on September 12th