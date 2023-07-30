So Prime doesn’t make any sense anymore

I’ve been an Amazon customer since the beginning in the 90s, and a Prime member for many years as well. But membership is slowly making no sense to me anymore. One of the most important advantages is that history is now over and done with.

Amazon Prime membership offers a number of benefits. Above all, the free premium shipping, the streaming flat rate Prime Video or the exclusive shopping benefits on “Prime Day” are still part of the past all-round carefree package.

Amazon Prime: Bye, bye Visa card and cashback

Other reasons for a membership, which after all costs me almost 90 euros a year, have meanwhile evaporated. Last year, the included music streaming service became a simple Internet radio with random playback – one of the best Prime benefits was gone. I was angry.

Still, even after the disappointing “Amazon Music Prime” redesign, I stayed with Amazon Prime. After all, I still had a trump card up my sleevewho was more than a comfort to me.

With the Visa card, which is free for Prime members, I collect a good amount of credit that I can use for Amazon purchases. There are three percent for all sales at Amazon directly, 0.5 percent for all other sales – offline or online. Since läppert so much together and the annual Prime costs are quickly recouped.

At the moment, after just over 6 months, I have already “collected” almost 60 euros this year. The bottom line is that Prime membership costs me almost nothing– still a perfect deal.

That’s enough of that. By the end of 2021 it was already clear that Amazon’s partner bank (the Landesbank Berlin) was out of business and that the online retailer would have to look for a new service provider. There was no information on this last year, which made me a little nervous. But the card worked until revoked. However, Amazon and LBB no longer wanted new customers for the Visa card for a long time.

The previous world of advantages of Amazon Prime:

Amazon Prime: The 9 biggest advantages at a glance

But now it’s over for existing customers like me. LBB is gradually canceling all customers by the end of the year and offering an in-house replacement card, which is anything but an alternative and of course no longer includes any of the previous benefits and in the end even costs a lot of money. This card has nothing to do with Amazon and the previous product.

with that one of the biggest advantages for Amazon Prime final history. The online retailer promises on a special page that they are working on a successor product, but I no longer believe in that. Credit cards are not a profitable business for banks these days. At least not to the extent that conditions like Amazon would still pay off.

If Amazon hasn’t been able to find a replacement bench in the last two years, it probably won’t be in the future either.

My thoughts for the weekend: The column aims to provide food for thought and reflect on the week’s “news flood” towards the end. A small selection of previous articles in the column:

The end of the all-round carefree package

But does Prime membership still make sense for me? In any case, I can afford the annual costs of 90 euros no more nice calculations. I can certainly get a free credit card elsewhere, but not with such attractive cashback conditions.

In the end, what remains for me is the free premium shipping, Prime Video and the manageable shopping advantages. Is this enough for me in the end? I’ll be honest: I don’t know yet. Only one thing is certain: Unfortunately, Amazon Prime is no longer the all-round carefree package for me.