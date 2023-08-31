So Samsung uses artificial intelligence to reduce hi-tech consumption at home

Listen to the audio version of the article

Innovation at the service of the consumer. With this idea in mind, Samsung brings together the main technological trends of the moment: AI and hi-tech. It does so by inserting some new features within its consolidated SmartThings platform. The ecosystem, which competes with Google Home on Android devices, allows you to add connected home devices, all of which can be managed in one place. For a few months now, SmartThings has also been supporting Matter, the shared standard for the IoT that should make it easier to integrate other brands and further enrich the “smart home” experience for those who use many objects that send and receive data from the internet. At the 99th edition of the Ifa in Berlin, together with the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the main European appointment for consumer technology innovations, Samsung unveiled some innovations that do not distort SmartThings but certainly make it more complete. For example Samsung Food, an app that will not only allow you to keep track of the shopping to do and what you already have in the fridge and in the pantry but also a way to take advantage of AI as an assistant in the kitchen, attentive to personal tastes and how to reduce food waste. At launch in 2024, Samsung Food will be available in 104 countries and eight languages ​​- including Italian – making a large part of the wealth of food knowledge from around the world available to users. The combination between the use of technology and the optimization of one’s daily habits is strong. According to research that Samsung presented at Ifa 2023, conducted together with the Opinium agency in Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, 77% of people are looking for technological products that save energy, not only for an economic issue, but also for environmental protection.

Tra tech e Green Deal

«The European Green Deal returns the need to have important attention to the issue of consumption of energy resources, also from the point of view of the end user. To reduce CO2 emissions, technology plays a fundamental role» says Ettore Alfredo Jr. Jovane, Head of Aircon Business SEI. “The sensitivity to these topics finds full application today in the SmartThings platform, which becomes the ideal companion for the conscious use of smart appliances”. Returning to the research, 67% of those interviewed believe it is important that their device is able to connect to a application that allows you to monitor and reduce energy consumption. Moreover, the rise in energy prices across Europe has led users to rethink the way they use electricity as well. According to Samsung and Opinium, 72% of the sample say they are worried about the cost of household appliances. How to solve this dilemma? From the point of view of SmartThings, with Energy, which in the app aims to create an intelligent program, based on personal needs, which helps to understand when to turn on the washing machine, dishwasher and all other appliances, to reduce consumption. “In the smart home of the future we see more and more AI concludes Jovane. “AI can help people increase their knowledge of what smart tools can do to help the planet and their budgets. The ultimate goal of technology is this: to innovate products and services but without complicating their use, rather simplifying it for the end user and companies”.