The assault on the palaces of power in Brasilia would have been organized on social media. On Twitter, on Telegram, on TikTok. These would be the channels most used by protesters to organize themselves. Brazilian analysts have no doubts. For weeks, dozens of accounts have been activated to push people to protest. To assault infrastructures, institutional places, inviting people to take to the streets to organize a “party with a war cry” in the Brazilian capital. Influencers who, especially on Twitter, would have reached tens of millions of followers in a few weeks. Thanks to the more lax policy on the moderation of comments by the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk.

On Telegram: bring 2 million people to Brasilia

According to Washington Post on Telegram several channels have published in recent days dates, times and ways to go to ensure that millions of people arrive in Brasilia. Also organizing “Liberty Caravans”, buses to collect Brazilian “patriots” and take them to the streets of the capital.

One of the posts reported by the American newspaper stated the goal: “Attention patriots! We are organizing thousands of buses. We need 2 million people in Brasilia”. Always according to the Post, the call to protests also allegedly occurred by sharing cryptic messages. One of these in particular “Festa da Selma”, seems a way to stem censorship by replacing the word “Selva” with “Selma”, a military term which in Brazil is equivalent to a war cry.

The institutions: stop the subversive online propaganda

The role of social media behind what is happening in Brazil at the moment is not in question. The data of social media experts who observe online discussions say so. This is confirmed by the Brazilian institutions which in these hours have ordered the suspension of the sharing of posts capable of spreading coup propaganda.





And fear also seems to have gripped Elon Musk who during the protests hoped that “the issue will be resolved peacefully”. He doesn’t suggest how. But it is his social network that is among those most used by the propaganda of those in Brazil who deny the validity of the election of Luiz Inacio Lula. Also because last month Musk fired all Twitter employees responsible for content moderation.

Job Amazon, Meta, Twitter. Because the tech giants lay off en masse by Archangel Rociola

November 14, 2022



The rise of Brazilian alt-right profiles on Twitter

An analysis by Rest of the world, an authoritative observatory of trends in the digital world, has highlighted how in the second half of last year 40 of the most important Twitter accounts close to Jair Bolsonaro’s right have multiplied their followers exponentially. The site consulted with eight data experts on Brazilian trends. And the data (albeit partial) would demonstrate that since Musk took control of the social network, profiles close to the Brazilian alt-right would have begun to grind numbers unthinkable before on the platform. Surpassing in ‘viral’ any other ‘political’ profile of the Brazilian world.

Brazilian analysts had long warned of an insurrection in Brazil, on the model of what happened two years ago at the US Capitol. The elements were all there. The rise of profiles contesting the electoral result. The dissemination of coded messages, promising a showdown in Brasilia.

The analysis The flop of Truth (Donald Trump’s social network) has technical rather than political reasons by Francesco Marino

October 17, 2022



And the search results. On TikTok, which currently has one of the best algorithms for tracking users’ interests, if you search for the term “ballot card” in Brazil, the first results include “rigged ballot papers”, or “manipulated”. As well as on Facebook and Instagram. While on Telegram, where everything radicalises much more easily, the Brazilian authorities last month had to ask for the removal of a video in which someone asked to kill the children of Lula’s supporters.