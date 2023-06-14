So that open source does not become “open house”.

WordPress and other CMS systems are everybody’s darling among web developers. The free open source CMS systems offer almost unlimited plugins – WordPress has a particularly large number of them with which the website can be individually adapted. However, because the plugins come from third-party providers, there are endless security gaps. Not only that, the systems are open like barn doors after the standard installation, inexperienced users are often not aware of this. To ensure that open source does not become “open house”, these data leaks must be closed again in the course of development. However, the usual hosters do not offer this service at all. With WebGuide, Samuel Plewe and Steven Schilling provide the highest level of security for hosting.

By Ariane Lindemann

Every 39 seconds there is a hacker attack in the world. 300,000 new malicious programs are created every day. That can really scare you?

Yes, it should. Because many take the topic far too lightly and think that nothing will happen. But around 40 percent of all users have been the target of attacks.

How do hackers get to the websites?

This is mainly due to the open source tools such as WordPress, with which most websites are created. WordPress has a market share of 43 percent of all websites worldwide. This puts it miles ahead of all other competitors. The only problem is that WordPress works with a large number of third-party plugins and add-ons that bring a specific use to the website. At Apple, for example, the plugins are checked for security leaks, at Android rather less and at WordPress not at all. In many cases, this leads to security gaps. You have to close these open vulnerabilities yourself. Many users don’t even know that.

Don’t web hosts do that?

No. Common providers such as Ionos or Strato only have simple malware protection and secure from customer to customer. This means: If, for example, ten customers are on a server and one customer is infected, then he or she is isolated so that the other nine customers are not infected. This protects the hoster and the customers from each other. But the hoster does not protect the customer from being infected in general.

But you!

Exactly. Our servers are prepared and equipped in such a way that the customer only has to choose a secure password.

How do you do this?

Our servers scan worldwide databases for vulnerabilities several times a day. These vulnerabilities are then fixed on the customer instance, so that no mandatory plugin update is required. In addition to other security and hardening measures, we also use AI-supported monitoring, which immediately detects an attack in real time and initiates the necessary countermeasures. The whole thing is complemented by an intelligent, global defense network. Without having to go into further detail. But yes, this is one of the security architectures of tomorrow, the focus is on networking. Our claim when it comes to IT security and data protection is: Zero compromise! It’s a sensitive topic and that’s exactly why we came here.

Web designers get rid of all the stress?

Yes. Agencies, developers and web designers are happy that they no longer have to worry about this. You book our hosting package and simply build the customer’s website or upload it to our server. We ensure the necessary protection, for the performance that is relevant so that the pages load quickly, and we provide all the features that you would otherwise have to laboriously assemble.

You even go one better.

As a matter of fact. We also take care of automatic updates with intelligent error checking. In addition, we perform hourly data backups of all websites and customer data that we have in our system. This is how we offer our customers an exclusive service. With other hosters, the customer usually has one day as the shortest period of time or he or she has to take measures to create a backup or implement any security systems. We take all of that off the customer’s shoulders. Our systems are ideal for CMS systems, especially WordPress, for which we offer a particularly large number of features. But anyone who wants to give their web application a safe home is always welcome. We are the technology partner for web agencies and companies. Together with our customers we develop solutions for their technical problems and advise on questions of data protection compliance.

You met through eBay classifieds…

Yes, I had bought a graphics card from Steven and that’s how we got talking. The mindset somehow matched immediately. Back then, we founded our first company together – a shirt sales company. But that wasn’t really our thing. We preferred to go into IT. Based on our own experience, the hosting market seemed suitable to us. We saw that Germany was at least five years behind in terms of development compared to other European countries. So we slowly built the platform and have been doing business since July 22. In December 22 we went through the CyberLab Accelerator, which pushed us quite a bit.

Why was the CyberLab so important for you?

Steven comes from critical infrastructure, more precisely from energy supply, and has not had much of an eye on the start-up scene so far. I have already worked in an IT system house for 13 years. Nevertheless, it was also exciting for me to get external input. It wasn’t just a cool exchange with the other teams. We also adjusted our business model a little, defined our target group more precisely and learned soft skills that didn’t exist yet. The CyberLab is an absolute enrichment for anyone who is considering founding a company or is already in the start-up phase. Or even after the foundation, if you get stuck or the next steps are unclear. Then impulses and feedback are very helpful. In addition, we have already found customers in the network.

Until recently, you both worked full-time for other companies. Is that possible?

When you consider that you have to do everything yourself – marketing, sales, customer support and technology – it’s a huge time challenge. Something always falls by the wayside. So we both recently resigned to work full time at WebGuide. In February 23 we founded WebGuide GmbH to support our target group as a professional technology partner.