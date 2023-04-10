Phi is an immersive social gaming platform based on the ENS domain name system and focusing on on-chain activities. It focuses on the gamification of the blockchain itself and is committed to the easy visualization of “identity on the chain”.

(Recap:The next airdrop is big hairy?A quick peek at new noteworthy projects on the Lens protocol ）

(background supplement:Ambush Lens Protocol Airdrop Teaching: How to get Profile NFT? Key interactive projects Lenster, LensFrens.. ）

foreword

Recently, the social game Metaverse Phi announced the completion of a $2 million seed round of financing led by Chapter One and Delphi Digital, followed by Polygon Ventures, Mask Network, Next Web Capital, and GBV Capital.

At the same time, Phi also announced a partnership with Lens. Recently, due to Blur’s airdrop incident, the market has been full of FOMO sentiment, and Lens, as a recognized airdrop potential stock, has once again gained great attention. And Phi, as a partner of Lens, has not surprisingly focused a lot of attention. So today let the author take you to understand the Phi project together.

Introduction

Phi is an immersive social gaming platform based on the ENS domain name system and focusing on on-chain activities. It focuses on the gamification of the blockchain itself and is committed to the easy visualization of “identity on the chain”. At the same time, Phi encourages people to interact with various Web3 protocols, which will provide positive feedback to the protocol itself, thereby accelerating the overall network effect of the Web3 ecosystem and providing a positive feedback loop for the entire encryption ecosystem.

Phi’s main product is the visualization of identity on the chain. Its goal is to accelerate the mass adoption of the system by providing casual touch points such as social, games and art, and to create an open and inclusive metaverse land system. The system will be based on common Web3 building blocks such as ENS domain names and wallet activity. And through a series of familiar game modes such as Sim City and Animal Crossing, it will attract millions of people to join the cryptocurrency ecosystem and make contributions to the ecosystem.

Phi allows users to generate their own personalized space using their ENS domain and allows them to claim in-game items based on wallet activity. At the same time, users can use these in-game items to build their own Web3 world to display their interactions, on-chain progress, personal taste and social graph, etc.

The construction and specific gameplay of Phi

Phi is essentially an extension of ENS that allows users to create custom visual representations of their Ethereum addresses. By using Phi, users can enhance their Ethereum experience by personalizing their addresses with unique, lovely “land”. At the same time, Phi can also use fully customizable land to form an additional ENS layer, making using Ethereum easier and more fun.

Specifically, Phi mainly includes the following two components: Phi Quest and Phi Land.

1. Phi Quest

Phi Quest is where users collaborate with various protocols to explore various quests that users can complete to earn specific object rewards.

1. User conditions of Phi

If the user holds the ENS domain name in his personal wallet and has traded NFT on Opensea at the same time, and the gas fee reaches a certain amount, he can receive specific components and edit these components to build a personal identity space. If the user has not performed on-chain transactions before, he can also receive the corresponding components by doing tasks.

2. Phi’s value behavior model on the chain

In essence, Phi is a Web3 task platform similar to Galaxy and RabbitHole. Under its model, all behaviors on the chain are valuable. Users can receive corresponding rewards by completing the interaction with Phi cooperation projects. In addition, users can also directly use Matic to purchase components in the store. For some free components, users only need to pay a small amount of Matic as a gas fee.

3. Phi builds a social network on the chain

After receiving various building block components, users can directly edit them, and then transfer the components in the wallet to the land to freely build the Metaverse world. At the same time, each component can be hyperlinked to point to different projects, or ENS links of other Phi players, thus establishing an on-chain social network.

Moreover, each constructed world is essentially a reflection of the activities on the personal chain. Therefore, through Phi, the project interactions and activities users have participated in are all clear at a glance.

2. Phi land

Phi land is a collection of pixel art NFTs built on ENS that are interlinkable. Earn free land when users own a .eth ENS domain, then collect unique items through Quests or the Phi Shop. These items are tradable ERC-1155 tokens.

Phi is the user who holds the ENS domain name to explore the world of Phi. If the user does not have a .eth domain name, he needs to go to ens.domains to apply for a domain name first. The cost of registering an ens domain name for one year is about $12, and the cost for two years is $16. After entering Phi, you can view the behaviors on the chain that have been interacted with in the adventure channel, and receive the corresponding components.

At the same time, Phi also has tasks such as beginners, Phi exploration, DEFI, NFT, etc. Players can receive components after interactive operations on the corresponding sites. Briefly, the operation steps of Phi are as follows:

1. Obtain the user’s ENS domain name

Phi land is built on ENS, so users need an ENS domain name to start.

2. Collect items in Phi Quest

Claim items or buy directly based on users’ on-chain activity.

3. Build land in Phi Land

Place, arrange and connect users’ land as you like.

Philosophy

As far as the overall status is concerned, although Web3 aims to build a metaverse that applies the laws of the Internet world instead of the laws of the physical world, there is actually no common address system between the current metaverses, so they are actually relatively isolated status. Phi, on the other hand, tries to use the ENS domain name as the address system of the metaverse. ENS can not only be used for name resolution of wallet addresses, but also can be used for the address system of the metaverse by using the main domain and subdomain. It will allow Phi users to connect to any Metaverse. At the same time, using ENS is more composable and has network effects than building your own address system. This is also an important reason why Phi uses ENS to generate virtual worlds.

All in all, Phi works by linking ENS domain names, which work as the metaverse address system, to objects on land, and using hyperlinks to connect land to land and represent relationships between domains. And this will also become a social graph between individuals and communities, thus turning each independent piece of land into a huge cyberspace.

Summarize

As a metaverse project focusing on social experience, Phi uses ENS as the link between metaverses, which can effectively reduce technical difficulties and eliminate the complexity of creation, and at the same time directly use the mature and wide-ranging ENS domain name to gain attention .

The cooperation with many projects can also be mutually beneficial to a certain extent, achieving an effect similar to the Web3 task platform.

After the author’s experience and investigation, from the current point of view, the overall experience and popularity of Phi are still good. As for whether it can create a more sustainable and stable development ecology, we need to pay attention to the follow-up situation.

📍Related reports📍

L2 Beginner’s Guide” What is Arbitrum Nova?Ecosystem games, social project arrangement

Meta’s default Facebook is dead! Developing a decentralized social platform “P92”, integrating Instagram

Social protocol Lens Protocol “hint airdrop”, user activity, number of posts, Gas Fee surge