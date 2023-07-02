Social hunger. Adolescence, social media and eating disorders…

Coincidentally, this review falls a few hours before the Social media day, which we told you about in an article.

In which we made a simple reasoning: social media are now intertwined with our lives, and probably will be more and more.

Demonizing them, calling for their closure or censorship would simply amount to adopting a rearguard position. Just as, on the contrary, it would be naive and superficial to deny the various and profound pitfalls that are hidden not so much behind social platforms, but behind their excessive and unaware use.

A very lucid approach to the use of social media, especially in relation to DAN (eating and nutrition disorders) in adolescence, is that of Laura Della Ragione and Raffaela Vanzetta. Which they wrote Social fame (Scientific Thought, March 2023), a book we will deal with today.

Social fame: the authors

The title cleverly plays with the Italian word fame and with the English homograph, which means famatherefore desire to be recognized.

The subtitle of Social fame explains even better what the volume is about: Adolescence, social media and eating disorders.

It was written by Laura Della Ragione and Raffaela Vanzetta. Dalla Ragione is a psychiatrist and psychotherapist, director of the UOC Nutrition and Eating Disorders (USL 1 of Umbria). Vanzetta is a psychotherapist, coordinator of the INFES eating disorder prevention center in Bolzano.

Social media and food problems

From the opening bars, as we said, Social fame think about the influence of social media on young people, and on their relationship with food. Identifying well its virtues and risks: “On the one hand there is, in fact, in the so-called ‘digital natives’, a familiarity, almost a feeling of mastery of technology but, at the same time, there is a lack of awareness of the impact that these means have on their emotions , exacerbated by the fact that they are often used also as emotional mediators, to express one’s difficulties and moods” (p. XXI).

Eating Disorders

The book opens with a disconcerting fact: according to data from the latest survey by the Ministry of Health, over three million people suffer from DAN in Italy. Eating and nutrition disorders are the second leading cause of death for 12- to 17-year-olds after traffic accidents.

At the basis of DAN there are a series of variables, from psychophysical to socio-cultural ones.

It goes without saying that technology is also included among these, and more specifically social networks.

Eating disorders and social networks

Social media can be one of the causes of the problem in three ways. First, because they amplify “the role played by our culture which associates thinness with beauty and personal value” (p. 5). Secondly, because a series of messages, and visual demonstrations, of negative behaviors can be spread in a capillary and very rapid manner through the platforms (let’s think, for example, of self-harm practices).

Finally, because dieticians and nutritionists often self-proclaimed as dietitians and nutritionists have freedom of speech on the Net, who often suggest unbalanced diets, based more on their own notoriety than on a solid curriculum of studies. Without forgetting that “modifying a person’s diet has strictly to do with health, both physical and mental. It is therefore a highly personalized act and generalizing it can lead to great damage, on body and mind” (p. 56).

So?

Digital education

The authors of Social fame spend several pages illustrating the wondrous benefits that the advent of the Internet and social media has brought with it.

Therefore, the point is not to ban, but to assume a conscious attitude towards these new technologies. Parents today are a sort of amphibious generation: “often not digital natives, they find it hard to really take an interest in that world and therefore to follow in the footsteps of their children on the internet and on social networks. Or they themselves are often too taken by the thousand attractions of the smartphone” (p. 33).

Here then is that the primary task of educating on digital belongs to schools. But not only to them. We need continuous digital education: “Media education should accompany the growth of young people, guiding them in the choices that change with their development and with the change of their interests. It is a social and not an individual task. Which we will have to face as a society and as a community, giving rules, just as we give them for everything that can pose a danger to growth, from alcohol to smoking, even going against the economic interests of those who produce these dangers. We must learn and teach to control fire without giving up the opportunities it gives us” (ibid.)

