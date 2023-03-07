Researchers have shown in a new study of high school students that teens who are more likely to use social media show changes in their brain development: they are “hypersensitive” to feedback from their friends. The researchers warn against a “moral panic” and against overinterpreting the study and point out that these results could have many causes.

Jonathan Haidt, about whose work I have been writing here for several years, explained a little later in his first newsletter article why there is an epidemic of mental health issues among teenagers, especially among young girls, and why there is to the social media revolution since the 2010s, and why concern about this development can by no means be attributed to a moral panic.

The study mentioned above is just another very fitting piece in this puzzle, which has been forming into a fairly clear overall picture for several years:

Social media trains people on peer group feedback, and in the process formerly “normal” socio-psychological mechanisms are overemphasized. Loyalty becomes groupthink, which in turn leads to virtue signaling — and the constant stress of social comparison leads to a rise in mental health problems, even among adolescents. (Part of the explanation for the disproportionate increase among girls is the nature of female-related violence, which often takes the form of social gossip and attacks on reputation. Our social media world is made for these forms of psychological violence.)

I’ve been studying the psychological changes brought about by social media for 10 years now, and for just as long I’ve been reading about alleged “moral panics” and not over-emphasizing studies or that social media is as effective on the psyche as potatoes.

SBut social media isn’t the equivalent of french fries, it’s the equivalent of the movie “Mean Girls,” a famous 2004 high school comedy about girl bullying. Social media is the popularity contest in the schoolyard, only global, scaled up to the max, and with no retreat, and all aspects of life are subject to this scaled popularity contest.

In this world, I would also pay close attention to feedback from my peers.