Social media without social media? Jaimo makes it possible

The mayoral election campaign is recorded on Instagram every hour, you can scroll through the pictures of the city festival on Facebook and if you need the current score of your football club quickly, you are guaranteed to find what you are looking for in one of the many social networks served by your hometown. Cities and municipalities now provide information almost exclusively via these channels. But how are you supposed to keep an overview? And what about those who don’t have a social media account?

Jaimo from Bad Schönborn is currently causing a sensation with a highly developed social media aggregator that displays all content from the social networks clearly and in real time on the city or municipality’s website. The advantage: users are fully informed and do not have to disclose any data. A solution that will not only be highly attractive for cities and municipalities in the future.

Clear the stage for “Stage”!

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with founder Adrian Wabro.

Facebook, Insta & Co. collect data about users. Not everyone really wants that. Cities, municipalities and authorities still want to reach their citizens…

Clearly – cities, communities and authorities want and need to communicate in a contemporary way. They are now all visible on social media. However, there are many people who deliberately do not use social networks. So that they are also informed about everything, we have developed Stage. With Stage citizens are informed even without a social media account.

Are there really that many people without?

Absolutely. On the one hand, there are many older people who find it difficult to use modern technology. On the other hand, the willingness of the population to disclose data that is required for access to a channel is decreasing.

Social media without a user account – how does it work?

Stage is a sophisticated social media aggregator that aggregates content from sources like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. With our solution, we offer public institutions and companies the opportunity to collect, archive and process their social media posts centrally. The information can then be displayed fully automatically on the customer’s own website, in an app or on an info monitor.

If something from City Hall is posted on Instagram, can it be read on the website at the same time?

Yes. In this way, we give our customers an independent, data protection-compliant and barrier-free option. Because citizens trust an organization’s website – in contrast to social networks. In addition, you are better informed on the website because you can find everything in one place, well structured, clear and also in real time.

How does Stage protect citizens?

We offer the highest level of data security because we do not collect or process any user data. All features are developed in consultation with official German data protection authorities.

That means Jaimo is revolutionizing the flow of information…?

If you like: yes. Because it allows us to map information from social networks in a safe space that people trust. We need that in times when we never know what will actually happen to our data.

“With Stage we offer a solution for all municipalities and authorities who want to protect their citizens.”

However, Stage is not only aimed at non-social media users …

No, Stage is not only suitable for those who do not have a social media account, but also for everyone who wants to have a better overview of all posts from multiple channels.

Cities benefit to the maximum…

Cities, municipalities and authorities can present their social media posts and users can filter by accounts or keywords. It is important for our customers that all content is automatically displayed on the website without them having to put in any work themselves. Most organizations have countless social media accounts and also provide information via various websites. Important information is therefore never available to everyone at the same time. Stage brings that back to the website.

What other advantages does Stage have?

Customers can use it to keep their website up-to-date without any manual effort, without worrying about privacy issues. By linking to similar institutions, you can ensure maximum reach or draw the attention of your target group to channels that you are not yet familiar with. They also benefit from clever networking between their accounts and the accounts of institutions associated with them.

Your software is already being used from small towns to the Federal Office for Civil Protection…

Starting with municipalities such as Bad Schönborn, Ubstadt-Weiher, Sinsheim, through larger cities such as Heidelberg, Sindelfingen and Freiburg to the Baden-Württemberg ministries and at the federal level the Federal Office for Civil Protection, Stage is already in use. This shows quite well through all layers how important it is to get information to people in a simple and clearly structured way.

What comes after the cities and communities?

In the next step, we will increasingly approach companies and clubs in our region. Because Stage is also very interesting for companies to keep their website up to date, which has an effect on search engine optimization, and to be protected in terms of data protection.

In towns and communities, the mills often grind somewhat sluggishly. How were you able to attach your product?

It was actually a bit difficult at the beginning. We started with a high-risk business model that initially triggered skepticism in many places. We’ve racked our brains for a long time about how to actually approach a community or a government agency. In the end, we really relied on the classic means: cold calling, emails, event presence and that – as uncomfortable as it is – just sticking your head through the wall until it works. There is no panacea and you can’t sugarcoat that, but it’s the classic remedy that works. In the end, we convinced the customers through many discussions.

How did you finance that?

Because we just started with this high-risk business model, we decided to go through with the whole thing completely bootstrapped, which we still do to this day. That means we still keep all our percentages. It’s a lot of work, but it has its advantages. We’re always in a very tight period financially because we’re putting every penny we have back into the company. But the way everything is developing, we can be very optimistic about the coming months and the future.

Also because you can be absolutely sure that the need is there?

Yes, the need is there and it’s getting bigger and bigger. The problem with customers will then no longer be whether they need such a solution, but how they will finance it. Because in a community it is often difficult to even have a few euros released for something new and long-term. The problem here is convincing the decision-makers. It is not uncommon for you to end up with the wrong person on the first try. Bureaucratic processes are set in motion that can drag on. Even if the need is there and the enthusiasm is great, it can still take a year or more to graduate.

Stage for civil protection – will that become reality?

The next step is to use this core technology to collect alerts and sensor data at a local level. In a project that we want to tackle with Bad Schönborn, our home community. It’s about flood reports, for example, which we can then also communicate in this way.

What does that look like then? Can you tell where high water spills over the banks?

Yes. For example, we can use sensors to warn communities when a danger is imminent. We could use it in a similar way to deal with the issue of air pollution, or, thinking even further, we could provide information about parking space occupancy in a city via sensor technology.

You are a member of the CyberForum. Did the network bring you anything?

We found the basic idea very attractive that like-minded people come together in such a group. Having the opportunity to go a little beyond your own horizons, to talk to someone who has or had similar problems or who we can perhaps help to avoid problems. For us, it’s about the mutual exchange of people who love what they do. And that takes place in the CyberForum.

