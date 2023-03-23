Listen to the audio version of the article

Social media isn’t doing very well. At least from a creative point of view. They look more and more alike, it’s like going to those clubs in the center of Milan that seem to be furnished by the same people. For some years, there has been a rush to the centre, as they say in politics, which makes everything a little flat and boring. Where everyone copies each other. the Stories are born on Snap which is the Snapchat social network, they arrive on Instagram but explode on TikTok which invents a format of short videos that infects everyone a bit. In a very short time, the success of the Chinese ballet social network has become the immovable engine that has overwhelmed everyone. It has influenced YouTube which ran to invent Shorts, Instagram has responded with Reels and recently even Spotify which hasn’t had any videos “tiktokkized” in the interface. The goal for the music streaming platform seems to be to push users out of the algorithm and direct them towards new content such as podcasts and audiobooks, in which Spotify has invested. The design recipe seems to focus on full-screen vertical scrolling. You use your thumb and don’t stop stroking the screen from top to bottom until you find the right content. As happens with e-mail, notifications, news and short videos. Pure TikTok has not stood still. Not in terms of information design but in terms of content. It seems to be adding a new feed dedicated exclusively to scientific, technological, engineering and mathematical content, with ad hoc moderation. No ballets and games, then. The Stem feed – will live alongside the two existing feeds, Following and For You, and will showcase content for users specifically looking for trending science and tech videos. Seen from the other, it seems an attempt to widen the clientele even to nerds and serious people. Which on paper isn’t wrong but it’s a bit like putting a reading room into a disco. Because after all, social networks for those who have seen them born are clubs, indeed social centers where you can meet people like you who you may have lost sight of but you always know where to find again. For those who have now surrendered to the fate of navigating through friends’ thoughts and videos with their thumbs, in short, for those who have entered social networks without ambitions of becoming rich and famous, the idea of ​​paying is neither easy nor even practicable. The very slow end of the gratuity of social media will be an option for the younger ones. For those who have built a profession on social media, for those who have learned to use them and for those who actively interpret them, it is different. As happens at the bar you are most fond of when the manager decides to change chairs, furniture and menus, if you no longer find anything amusing, it is time for a change of scenery. It’s not just a question of age. But about posture, who you are, how you are made and how you intend to spend your time