Social networks and creators: top 10 that we liked in 2023

Giuliana Florio (@giu7ianaflo2io)

TikTok

On TikTok, 2023 was (among other things) the year of NPC Videos, in which creators pose as non-player characters of video games and are activated only when people interact with them. And Giuliana is undoubtedly the most interesting Italian interpreter of this trend. Which maybe will take her to Sanremo.

Social networks Video NPC and more: 3 TikTok trends explained to boomers (and those who are outraged) by Emanuele Capone 08 November 2023

New Martina (@newmartina)

TikTok

The Italian TikToker of records: in just over 8 months, almost 7 million followers and billions of views for the videos in which he applies protective films to iPhones in his shop in Naples. Thanks to this success, he hired staff, opened another store (in Bologna) and wrote a book.

Interview History of New Martina, record-breaking TikToker thanks to iPhone films. And to the courage of Emanuele Capone November 23, 2023

Manuel Mercuri (@mercuri_88)

YouTube

One of only 4 Italians with over 10 million followers on YouTube, a milestone surpassed just this year with his funny and ironic videos in which he pokes fun at the stereotype of the Italian family. You started in 2007 and today you make a living from this, also employing 5 people.

Vivere YouTube interview: this is how the Roman Manuel Mercuri exceeded 10 million followers and employs 5 people by Emanuele Capone 12 November 2023

Barilla (@barilla)

TikTok

This year the well-known pasta brand has won the TikTok Ad Awards for the best promotional campaign, precisely with the commercials dedicated to Italian food par excellence. Demonstrating that the ByteDance platform is not just made up of dances and songs but can also be an excellent way to reach new customers.

The rankings From Del Piero and Vialli to Meloni and Modi: the 2023 of Italians on social networks by Emanuele Capone 08 December 2023

Gabriele Vagnato (@gabrielevagnato)

TikTok

Tiktoker of the first hour, also protagonist of many charitable initiatives on the platform, invited by Pope Francis to the Vatican to talk about what he does. This year he was awarded with Stellantis for the hilarious campaign about the Panda and the island of Pantelleria transformed into Pandelleria.

Social networks What does Salvini have to do with the first influencers’ union? by Emanuele Capone November 28, 2023

MrBeast (@MrBeast)

YouTube

The YouTuber par excellence, the only person capable of exceeding 200 million followers, much more than the inhabitants of very populous countries such as Russia. His videos are small films made of challenges bordering on the impossible, in which he also does a lot of charity work and tells uplifting stories.

Internet Phenomena History of MrBeast, the YouTuber who has more followers than the inhabitants of Russia by Emanuele Capone 18 April 2023

JerryRig (@JerryRigEverything)

YouTube

Her endurance tests on smartphones (the bend test on iPhones from a few years ago was famous) have become a sort of industry standard. This year he surpassed 8 million followers and let his maker soul come out. So much so that he is building a huge bunker under his house.

Dave2D (@Dave2D)

YouTube

Canadian, talks about technology, reviews products and is an interesting alternative to the better known MKBHD, with shorter, easier-to-use technology videos. Especially if you love computers and PC gaming, Dave Lee (his real name) is an essential resource.

Serena Fascella (@_serenaa.00)

TikTok

Having graduated from the Rocco Siffredi Academy, she literally exploded on TikTok with irreverent videos that begin (more or less all of them) with the catchphrase “Since you say I’m a cow…”. It is the demonstration of how, with grace, irony and intelligence, they can be done bring content that is not exactly canonical to social media.

Marco Buono (@marcobuono_)

Instagram

Il re delle unpopular opinion, has his say on everything, often breaking away from the chorus and without fear of the consequences or of being overwhelmed by shitstorms and controversies. Or even being banned: when TikTok blocks him (it happens often, but it seems to be part of the game), he goes back to Instagram and vice versa. It’s worth listening to.

@capoema

