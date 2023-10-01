Social networks are cutting teams that tackle fake news during elections

0
The major social networks are increasingly reducing staff in the area of election security. An industry expert fears Russian influence on future elections.
Accusing his employees of undermining the integrity of elections: X boss Elon Musk at a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 13, 2023.
Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg
In the future, only a few employees at the short message service X will take action against the spread of false information in connection with democratic elections. According to a report in the online medium “The Information”, half of the jobs in the “Election Integrity” team will be cut.