Social networks are cutting teams that tackle fake news during elections

The major social networks are increasingly reducing staff in the area of ​​election security. An industry expert fears Russian influence on future elections.

In the future, only a few employees at the short message service X will take action against the spread of false information in connection with democratic elections. According to a report in the online medium “The Information”, half of the jobs in the “Election Integrity” team will be cut.

