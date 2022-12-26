Someone is still up Facebook, which however is getting old (and badly). Someone else continues to hang out Twitter, even if Musk management is unreliable. Many, indeed very many, enjoy the videos – short – of TikTok. But they risk becoming a favorite target of disinformation. Who opens InstagramInstead, look for a safe haven. Without knowing that soon artificial intelligence will unleash a perfect storm.

The year to come, for those who ‘live’ on social media, promises to be complicated: there will be many changes, some destabilizing. But also new possibilities, thanks to Be Real e Mastodon. Let’s see what will happen to 6 of the main social networks available, from the established behemoths to the most surprising alternatives. Waiting for metaverso which, despite the criticisms, everyone wants to colonize.

Be Real

Last November, Apple announced the winners of the App Store Awards of 2022. Be Real was awarded as best iPhone app of the year. The social network that invites users to share every day – only in a very small window of time – an image taken with the front and back camera of the smartphone, has conquered not only Apple. Downloads of the app in 2022 were more than 50 million. The Saturday Night Live he even dedicated a sketch to him.

And now everyone is wondering if, in 2023, it will be able to grow again or at least repeat itself. Much will depend on how willing users are, and continue to be, ‘real’. Be Real was born to share – just once a day – a snapshot of your life: where you are and what you are looking at, without filters, without artifacts, at a precise moment suggested in a completely unexpected way by the app, with a notification that appears on the smartphone display.

20 December 2022



The beauty is all here, in a childish escape, pure and simple. But the success of the app and the influx of millions of users gradually changed the rules of the game. Many – Be Real grants it – also publish shots in the hours following the suggested time window. So they plan they pose: Long story short, they are no longer natural. Other than Real, they become fake. And then the most interesting function for 2023 could become Memories, i.e. the archive of all shots taken by the user. A sort of collection of precious, useless, amusing moments. Moments of life that one day will be worth rediscovering.

TikTok

In 2022, TikTok has received more visits than Google. Its users have grown dramatically, reaching one billion. In the USA the app’s videos outnumber YouTube’s by number of minutes watched. An extraordinary success, however polluted by controversial content.

Fake news e deep fake they begin to circulate clearly, tightening the tone of politics, favoring conspiracy theories and undermining the principles of democracies. The New York Times writes that the app has triggered an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between the United States and China. Other than the ban of Huawei. “A Chinese app has conquered the planet and now the United States is threatening to close it – reads the website of the American newspaper -. Will the world‘s greatest virality machine survive?”

01 December 2022



The risk that America, and then other countries, prohibit the use of TikTok within their borders, for some it remains possible. Meanwhile, TikTok is studying how plating its content creators in goldof which the undisputed king – it is worth remembering – is Italian Khaby Lame.

It is possible that the app will restart with the livestream commerce which allows companies, influencers and creators to advertise and sell products in live streaming – with a simple click on the display. In China, this function has been rewarded by 191 billion dollars in products sold in 2021. In Europe, a first experiment was carried out last summer in England, but it proved unsuccessful. To the point of forcing TikTok to put aside the expansion of the service to the West. But 2023 could be the good year.

Facebook

The creature of Zuckerbergin 2002, was faced with several problems: the aging of its users, declining profits, and the metaverse’s internal competition, on which Meta stubbornly continues to bet despite the losses. In all of this, Facebook has tried to change skinadding features that make the platform – especially with the introduction of Reels – closest to Instagram and TikTok.

December 18, 2022



This mutation, already evident in the last months of 2022, will accelerate in the next two, three years, as Zuckerberg himself said: “We will start showing more recommended content in the feed”.

In short, as on TikTok, Facebook users will see More and more videos from users they don’t know or – to put it the old fashioned way – that they are not ‘friends’ with. All this, in the intentions of Meta, should produce a engagement greater and, at the same time, should tear creators apart from the competition.

Furthermore, from 2023 we will no longer see Instant Articles on Facebook. “Currently, less than 3 percent of what people see in their Facebook feed are posts with links to news articles,” said Erin Miller, a spokeswoman for Meta. “It doesn’t make sense to invest in areas that don’t align with subscriber preferences.”

Less space for news, therefore, and more for videos. But also to VR content and the augmented reality: Meta glasses for augmented reality are expected in the second half of next year.

Instagram

Like Facebook, Instagram in 2022 chased after TikTok by focusing on the artificial intelligence that recommends the contents. But users didn’t take it well.

“Make Instagram Instagram Again”the protest ridden by the Kardashians who asked the social network to “stop being TikTok and show the photos of their contacts again”, forced the leaders of Instagram to a resounding reverse. But Adam Mosseri, the head of the app controlled by Meta, does not seem to have completely thrown in the towel on this front, and therefore it is also to be expected in 2023 an injection of artificial intelligence that will push content from creators.

“For Instagram this is a real urgency – said Mosseri – but we are trying to find a balance: we don’t want to push too much or too fast”. All this rush has a reason: Instagram has been used for about three billion users every month and represents, for Meta, an important source of income in a critical moment in which the value of the company’s shares has dropped significantly, thanks to the losses linked to its metaverse.

07 December 2022



In 2023 Instagram will do everything to enhance its Reelsshort videos that that users they share 1 billion times a day through instant messaging. And it will do everything to retain the best creators on the market, who continue to use the app despite everything: because it allows them to monetize their work, for example, or it allows them to sell Nft and exclusive content.

Twitter

The fate of the social network is in the hands of Elon Musk. For better or for worse. Responding to its owner’s mood in such a visceral way, a function that today seems established, could be tomorrow swept away by a poll. Musk has cut, brutally, many of the costs of the platform.

03 December 2022



“Without the cuts the company would have continued to lose about $3 million a year,” Musk said. And the entrepreneur’s attempt to make the social network profitable is there for all to see. He is trying with the subscription formula (Twitter Blue) and will try, in the future, by transforming the social network into a “super app” that will allow you to do many more things, from purchases to economic transitions. In short, on the WeChat model. But this transformation is unlikely to be completed within the next year.

In the first months of 2023, however, it is more reasonable to expect a growing gap between those who pay, and therefore have a blue check, and those who instead use the social network for free. Users with the badge will have more and more functions at their disposal and will probably have a greater weight in the governance of the company. Musk recently wrote that Twitter will only allow users with a blue check to participate in surveys on any changes to the platform’s policy.

Mastodon

More than two million users have signed up for Mastodon since Twitter switched to Elon Musk. Will this exodus continue in 2023?

Impossible to establish today what the flow will be, but what is certain is that Mastodon, the open-source and decentralized social network founded by Eugen Rochko, will remain the most attractive alternative for those who want to leave Twitter. Among the characteristics of this social network there is the absence of advertising and algorithms that push one post instead of another. In fact, the contents are proposed in chronological order starting from the most recent.

But the biggest difference, compared to Twitter, is that Mastodon is not a real platform: its operation is guaranteed by the union of several servers, each with its own rules and ways of interacting. All this could appear as the paradise of hate speech and far-right activistsbut Rochko assures that such a server would immediately be blocked by other servers, which would act in this case with a common intent.

The idea behind Mastodon appears convincing, but there are limits to the youth of the social network. Suffice it to say that its founder, Rochko, is also its only real employee.