Social support for Palestinian civilians comes through photos of Beyoncé

After pressure received from Europe, both Meta and X (Musk’s social network formerly known as Twitter) claim to have undertaken more decisive actions to counter fake news and violent posts concerning the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergsaid in an Instagram “story” that “Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel is pure evil.” “You can never justify an act of terrorism against innocent people,” Zuckerberg added.

Last Friday Meta – the company he controls Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp – announced the establishment of a special coordination group which will have the task of moderate content related to the ongoing war. A range of experts, including those fluent in Hebrew and Arabic, are working to more quickly remove content that violates the Menlo Park company’s social networking policies.

In the first three days of the conflict, Meta claims to have removed or reported more than 795,000 posts in Hebrew and Arabic who violated its policies regarding dangerous organizations and individuals, violent and explicit content, and hate speech.

But for supporters of the Palestinian cause this moderation would have gone too far. The New York Times writes that “thousands of Palestinian supporters say their posts have been suppressed or removed from Facebook and Instagram, even though the messages do not break the platforms’ rules.” The reference is to the posts published on social media to express support for Palestinian civilians displaced, injured or killed by Israeli air strikes.

A spokesperson for Meta, Andy Stonesaid that the company had identified “a bug that affected all stories that reshared Reels and Feed posts” and that “This bug affected accounts equally around the world and had nothing to do with with the content subject – we resolved it as quickly as possible”

Thousands of users have found it anyway another way to make their voice heard in support of the Palestinian people: write under a photo of Beyoncé Knowles.

On her Instagram the American singer has 318 million followers. His profile is among the 10 most followed on the platform. In short, for those who want to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, Beyoncé’s account is a perfect showcase.

Just click on the latest content published by the singer on her account – a series of photos with more than a million “likes” portraying her during a recent concert in Houston – to come across an endless string of pro-Palestine and Hamas comments (but also pro Israel). Unlike the ongoing violent conflict, the tone appears civil.

For Hamas and Palestine the door always remains open, or rather wide open, up Telegramthe instant messaging app that in recent years – thanks to its “channels” to which hundreds of thousands of people can subscribe – it has transformed into the fighters’ megaphone. Regardless of ideologies, widespread contents and objective responsibilities in ongoing conflicts.

A Telegram channel belonging to Distribute Brigadesthe military wing of Hamas engaged in armed resistance to Israel, has grown to attract 200 thousand members since the beginning of the war.

Pavel Durovthe 39-year-old Russian who founded Telegram, recently said that the platform will not delete channels used by Palestinians to share essential information about the war.

“Hamas used Telegram to warn civilians in Ashkelon to evacuate the area before the missile attack – Durov wrote on Telegram -. Would closing his account have saved lives or would it have put others in danger?

“Unlike other social networks where there is an algorithm that promotes inappropriate content to any users, those who use Telegram receive information only from the channels to which they are subscribed – explained Durov -. That said, it is unlikely that Telegram can be used for propaganda. Instead it can be used as a source of first-hand information by journalists, fact-checkers and researchers.”

