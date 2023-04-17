Soft modified Steam Deck becomes the king of thin and light laptops: Install Windows and Steam Deck drivers #SSD (191182)

In addition to being the king of handheld consoles and emulator consoles in 2022, Steam Deck can be used as a desk at home because of its high-performance hardware, good scalability, and Linux-based operating system. On the computer, of course, it can also be taken out and used as a thin and light laptop with powerful performance. We have written before how to change the SSD hard drive to 1TB, and also changed the emulator, installed Chinese input method, LibreOffice, added printer support, and even installed Edge Browser and Teams for Linux in SteamOS, so that it has Basic office use functionality.

However, no matter how it is modified, for some friends, it is better to directly install a set of Windows, don’t you think? This series of articles is followed by a violent change, so that your Steamdeck can install Windows 10 in the built-in SSD, and by installing the reFine dual boot program, SteamDeck can freely switch between SteamOS and Windows 10 operating systems without hindrance .

It should be noted that the method adopted in this article is directly installed in the SSD, and the speed is the same as that of the SSD, and it will not be limited to the performance of the MicroSD card like installing Windows-to-go.

Friends who need to use it as a laptop are strongly recommended to upgrade the storage space, Chinese culture and install Chinese input method.

Steam Deck SSD 1TB upgrade DIY tutorial: detailed steps here

Soft modified Steam Deck becomes the king of handhelds: the simulator upper body plays thousands of games

Soft modified Steam Deck becomes the king of thin and light laptops: Arch Linux Chinese culture fcitx Chinese input method Libre Office installation guide

Soft change Steam Deck into a thin and light laptop: new printer support

Soft-modified Steam Deck becomes the king of thin and light laptops: the method of lossless data transfer uses SteamOS Recovery Disk to adjust disk partitions to make room for Windows or other operating systems to install

Warning: Arch LInux built into SteamDeck is a highly customized operating system for games. After each upgrade, the original Chinese language and installed software may be rotten, and you need to re-run the steps.

Before starting, please prepare the following tools. In fact, except for the absolutely necessary flash drive over 8G, other devices are good tools to make yourself more comfortable.

▲In fact, most of the tools and materials are not absolutely necessary, but it is very difficult to operate.

Windows 10 installation

In the previous article, we have moved the space losslessly for Windows installation.If you haven’t made room yet, please move to

Soft-modified Steam Deck becomes the king of thin and light laptops: the method of lossless data transfer uses SteamOS Recovery Disk to adjust disk partitions to make room for Windows or other operating systems to install

Because Windows 11 needs to update the BIOS, and there was a tragedy that Windows 11 was completely reimbursed after the SteamOS update happened not long ago. Before Valve officially releases Windows 11 official support and dual boot support, readers are advised to continue to use Windows 10.

Before we start, we need to prepare a pen drive for Windows installation.

For Windows users, download Windows 10 MediaCreationTool22H2.exe here, and for other operating systems including SteamOS, please download Win10_22H2_Chinese_Traditional_x64.iso here.

If you are a Windows user, you can plug an additional 8G USB flash drive into the computer and execute the program to create a Windows installation flash drive. If you are a user of other systems, you can also use Balena Etcher to install the Windows installation disc ISO file to the pen drive.

After the Windows installation flash drive is created, connect the flash drive to SteamDeck through the Type C dock or expansion port. Finally, press and hold the “Volume -” button and press the “Power” button. When you hear the “Steam boot music” , release the “Volume -” button, and then release the “Power” button, which will start the “Boot Manager”. After entering the boot menu, select EFI USB to boot with the Windows installation flash drive.

All subsequent operations require vertical operations. Luckily the touch screen was usable from the start. So it’s pretty convenient. When choosing Windows to install, remember to click on the ntfs disk partition we just made, its name is “win”.

The installation steps are not repeated here, but only a few key points:

The touch screen is fine. Buttons can be clicked by hand. On the “Enable Windows” screen, click “I don’t have a product key” to skip Because the network card driver has not been installed, so directly select “I do not have Internet”, “Continue with limited installation”

▲ Enter the BIOS boot device menu, please select EFI USB Device

▲ At the beginning, Windows will make the screen vertical. Be patient first, you can change it back after the graphics card driver is installed.

▲Click “Install Now” to start

▲Because there is no Internet, please click “I don’t have a product key” to skip.

▲Select the ntfs disk partition we just made, its name should be “win”, and then click “Next”.

▲Next, the system will install the system files to the SSD hard drive. It is related to the speed of the hard disk. The author only took 2 minutes in this step.

▲The region is of course “Taiwan”.

▲Because the WIFI driver is not installed, please click “I do not have Internet”.

▲Similarly because there is no network, click “Continue with limited installation”.

▲ Next, enter the name of the main user.

▲After entering the desktop, press the “right button” on the desktop, select “Display Settings” -> “Display Orientation”, and change it to “Horizontal”.

▲Windows installation is complete.

Install Steam Deck Drivers

Until the drivers are installed, the Steam Deck is in a life-threatening situation. Including sound card, SD card reader, WIFI and display card are not working properly.

First, you can go here to download the official SteamDeck driver

The recommended method is to prepare a separate USB flash drive, and after decompressing all the drivers to a directory, copy the directory to the flash drive and install them one by one. The recommended installation sequence is wireless network card -> Bluetooth -> SD card reader -> sound card -> APU graphics card.

The more important thing to pay attention to is the sound card driver. Please find the file type of “cs35l41.inf” and “NAU88L21.inf” in “Installation Information”, click “right button” on the file, and click “Install”.

After all the installation is complete, remember to reboot.

▲Steamdeck official driver download.

▲It is recommended to unzip it to a directory first, then put it into a USB flash drive, and then plug in Steamdeck to install it.

▲It is recommended to install the APU graphics card driver last.