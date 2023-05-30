Software Development: Dealing with Change – Guarded Suspension

As an important abstraction in modern software development, patterns provide well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. This post dwells further on the concurrency patterns. Guarded Suspension uses a special strategy to deal with change. She signals when she is done with her change.
The basic variant of the Guarded Suspension combines a lock with a precondition that must be met. If the precondition is not met, the checking thread goes to sleep. The checking thread uses a lock to avoid a race condition that can lead to a data race or a deadlock.
There are different variants of the Guarded Suspension:
- The waiting thread can be passively notified of the state change, or it can actively ask for the state change. This corresponds to the push versus pull principle.
- The wait can be with or without a time limit.
- The notification can be sent to one or all waiting threads.
In this article, I only present the rough idea behind the Guarded Suspension.
Push- versus Pull-Prinzip
I want to start with the push principle.
Push-Prinzip
Condition variables or a future/promise pair are often used to synchronize threads. The condition variable or promise sends the notification to the waiting thread. A promise has none
notify_one- or
notify_all-Member function. Usually a worthless
set_value-Call used to signal a notification. The following program snippets show the thread sending the notification and the waiting thread.
void waitingForWork(){
std::cout << "Worker: Waiting for work." << 'n';
std::unique_lock
lck(mutex_);
condVar.wait(lck, []{ return dataReady; });
doTheWork();
std::cout << "Work done." << 'n';
}
void setDataReady(){
{
std::lock_guard lck(mutex_);
dataReady = true;
}
std::cout << "Sender: Data is ready." << 'n';
condVar.notify_one();
}
void waitingForWork(std::future
&& fut){
std::cout << "Worker: Waiting for work." << std::endl;
fut.wait();
doTheWork();
std::cout << "Work done." << std::endl;
}
void setDataReady(std::promise && prom){
std::cout << "Sender: Data is ready." << std::endl;
prom.set_value();
}
Pull-Prinzip
Instead of passively waiting for the status change, developers can also actively request it. C++ does not natively support this pull principle, but it can be implemented with atomic data types, for example.
std::vector
mySharedWork;
std::atomic dataReady(false);
void waitingForWork(){
std::cout << "Waiting " << 'n';
while (!dataReady.load()){
std::this_thread::sleep_for(std::chrono::milliseconds(5));
}
mySharedWork[1] = 2;
std::cout << "Work done " << 'n';
}
void setDataReady(){
mySharedWork = {1, 0, 3};
dataReady = true;
std::cout << "Data prepared" << 'n';
}
Waiting with and without time restrictions
A condition variable and a future have three member functions to wait for:
wait, wait_for and
wait_until. Die
wait_for-Variant takes a period of time and the
wait_until-variant a point in time. With the various wait strategies, the consumer thread waits for the amount of time in the following code example
steady_clock::now() + dur. The future asks for the value; if the promise isn't ready yet, the future just displays its id:
void producer(promise
&& prom){
cout << "PRODUCING THE VALUE 2011nn";
this_thread::sleep_for(seconds(5));
prom.set_value(2011);
}
void consumer(shared_future fut,
steady_clock::duration dur){
const auto start = steady_clock::now();
future_status status= fut.wait_until(steady_clock::now() + dur);
if ( status == future_status::ready ){
lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex);
cout << this_thread::get_id() << " ready => Result: " << fut.get()
<< 'n';
}
else{
lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex);
cout << this_thread::get_id() << " stopped waiting." << 'n';
}
const auto end= steady_clock::now();
lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex);
cout << this_thread::get_id() << " waiting time: "
<< getDifference(start,end) << " ms" << 'n';
}
Notify one or all waiting threads
notify_one wakes one of the waiting threads,
notify_all wakes up all waiting threads. With
notify_one it is not possible to specify which thread is to be awakened. The unwoken threads remain in the wait state. With a
std::future this cannot happen because there is a one-to-one relationship between the future and the promise. If a one-to-many relationship is to exist, a
std::shared_future instead of one
std::future used because it can be copied.
The following program shows a simple workflow with one-to-one and one-to-many relationship between promises and futures.
// bossWorker.cpp
#include
#include
#include
#include
#include
#include
#include
int getRandomTime(int start, int end){
std::random_device seed;
std::mt19937 engine(seed());
std::uniform_int_distribution dist(start,end);
return dist(engine);
};
class Worker{
public:
explicit Worker(const std::string& n):name(n){};
void operator() (std::promise && preparedWork,
std::shared_future boss2Worker){
// prepare the work and notfiy the boss
int prepareTime= getRandomTime(500, 2000);
std::this_thread::sleep_for(std::chrono::milliseconds(prepareTime));
preparedWork.set_value(); // (5)
std::cout << name << ": " << "Work prepared after "
<< prepareTime << " milliseconds." << 'n';
// still waiting for the permission to start working
boss2Worker.wait();
}
private:
std::string name;
};
int main(){
std::cout << 'n';
// define the std::promise => Instruction from the boss
std::promise startWorkPromise;
// get the std::shared_future's from the std::promise
std::shared_future startWorkFuture= startWorkPromise.get_future();
std::promise herbPrepared;
std::future waitForHerb = herbPrepared.get_future();
Worker herb(" Herb"); // (1)
std::thread herbWork(herb, std::move(herbPrepared), startWorkFuture);
std::promise scottPrepared;
std::future waitForScott = scottPrepared.get_future();
Worker scott(" Scott"); // (2)
std::thread scottWork(scott, std::move(scottPrepared), startWorkFuture);
std::promise bjarnePrepared;
std::future waitForBjarne = bjarnePrepared.get_future();
Worker bjarne(" Bjarne"); // (3)
std::thread bjarneWork(bjarne, std::move(bjarnePrepared), startWorkFuture);
std::cout << "BOSS: PREPARE YOUR WORK.n " << 'n';
// waiting for the worker
waitForHerb.wait(), waitForScott.wait(), waitForBjarne.wait(); // (4)
// notify the workers that they should begin to work
std::cout << "nBOSS: START YOUR WORK. n" << 'n';
startWorkPromise.set_value(); // (6)
herbWork.join();
scottWork.join();
bjarneWork.join();
}
The core idea of the program is that the boss (main-thread) has three workers:
herb (Line 1),
scott (line 3) and
bjarne (line 3). Each worker is represented by a thread. In line (4), the boss waits until all workers have finished preparing their work packages. This means that every worker sends the message to the boss after a certain time that he is finished. The worker's notification to the boss is a one-to-one relationship as they
std::future used (line 5). In contrast, the order to start work is a one-to-many relationship (line 6) from the boss to his workers. For this one-to-many notification is a
std::shared_future necessary.
