As an important abstraction in modern software development, patterns provide well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. This post dwells further on the concurrency patterns. Guarded Suspension uses a special strategy to deal with change. She signals when she is done with her change.

The basic variant of the Guarded Suspension combines a lock with a precondition that must be met. If the precondition is not met, the checking thread goes to sleep. The checking thread uses a lock to avoid a race condition that can lead to a data race or a deadlock.







Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

There are different variants of the Guarded Suspension:

The waiting thread can be passively notified of the state change, or it can actively ask for the state change. This corresponds to the push versus pull principle.

The wait can be with or without a time limit.

The notification can be sent to one or all waiting threads.

In this article, I only present the rough idea behind the Guarded Suspension.

Push- versus Pull-Prinzip

I want to start with the push principle.

Push-Prinzip

Condition variables or a future/promise pair are often used to synchronize threads. The condition variable or promise sends the notification to the waiting thread. A promise has none notify_one- or notify_all -Member function. Usually a worthless set_value -Call used to signal a notification. The following program snippets show the thread sending the notification and the waiting thread.

void waitingForWork(){ std::cout << "Worker: Waiting for work." << 'n'; std::unique_lock lck(mutex_); condVar.wait(lck, []{ return dataReady; }); doTheWork(); std::cout << "Work done." << 'n'; } void setDataReady(){ { std::lock_guard lck(mutex_); dataReady = true; } std::cout << "Sender: Data is ready." << 'n'; condVar.notify_one(); }

void waitingForWork(std::future && fut){ std::cout << "Worker: Waiting for work." << std::endl; fut.wait(); doTheWork(); std::cout << "Work done." << std::endl; } void setDataReady(std::promise && prom){ std::cout << "Sender: Data is ready." << std::endl; prom.set_value(); }

Pull-Prinzip

Instead of passively waiting for the status change, developers can also actively request it. C++ does not natively support this pull principle, but it can be implemented with atomic data types, for example.

std::vector mySharedWork; std::atomic dataReady(false); void waitingForWork(){ std::cout << "Waiting " << 'n'; while (!dataReady.load()){ std::this_thread::sleep_for(std::chrono::milliseconds(5)); } mySharedWork[1] = 2; std::cout << "Work done " << 'n'; } void setDataReady(){ mySharedWork = {1, 0, 3}; dataReady = true; std::cout << "Data prepared" << 'n'; }

Waiting with and without time restrictions

A condition variable and a future have three member functions to wait for: wait, wait_for and wait_until . Die wait_for -Variant takes a period of time and the wait_until -variant a point in time. With the various wait strategies, the consumer thread waits for the amount of time in the following code example steady_clock::now() + dur . The future asks for the value; if the promise isn't ready yet, the future just displays its id:

void producer(promise && prom){ cout << "PRODUCING THE VALUE 2011nn"; this_thread::sleep_for(seconds(5)); prom.set_value(2011); } void consumer(shared_future fut, steady_clock::duration dur){ const auto start = steady_clock::now(); future_status status= fut.wait_until(steady_clock::now() + dur); if ( status == future_status::ready ){ lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex); cout << this_thread::get_id() << " ready => Result: " << fut.get() << 'n'; } else{ lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex); cout << this_thread::get_id() << " stopped waiting." << 'n'; } const auto end= steady_clock::now(); lock_guard lockCout(coutMutex); cout << this_thread::get_id() << " waiting time: " << getDifference(start,end) << " ms" << 'n'; }

Notify one or all waiting threads

notify_one wakes one of the waiting threads, notify_all wakes up all waiting threads. With notify_one it is not possible to specify which thread is to be awakened. The unwoken threads remain in the wait state. With a std::future this cannot happen because there is a one-to-one relationship between the future and the promise. If a one-to-many relationship is to exist, a std::shared_future instead of one std::future used because it can be copied.

The following program shows a simple workflow with one-to-one and one-to-many relationship between promises and futures.

// bossWorker.cpp #include #include #include #include #include #include #include int getRandomTime(int start, int end){ std::random_device seed; std::mt19937 engine(seed()); std::uniform_int_distribution dist(start,end); return dist(engine); }; class Worker{ public: explicit Worker(const std::string& n):name(n){}; void operator() (std::promise && preparedWork, std::shared_future boss2Worker){ // prepare the work and notfiy the boss int prepareTime= getRandomTime(500, 2000); std::this_thread::sleep_for(std::chrono::milliseconds(prepareTime)); preparedWork.set_value(); // (5) std::cout << name << ": " << "Work prepared after " << prepareTime << " milliseconds." << 'n'; // still waiting for the permission to start working boss2Worker.wait(); } private: std::string name; }; int main(){ std::cout << 'n'; // define the std::promise => Instruction from the boss std::promise startWorkPromise; // get the std::shared_future's from the std::promise std::shared_future startWorkFuture= startWorkPromise.get_future(); std::promise herbPrepared; std::future waitForHerb = herbPrepared.get_future(); Worker herb(" Herb"); // (1) std::thread herbWork(herb, std::move(herbPrepared), startWorkFuture); std::promise scottPrepared; std::future waitForScott = scottPrepared.get_future(); Worker scott(" Scott"); // (2) std::thread scottWork(scott, std::move(scottPrepared), startWorkFuture); std::promise bjarnePrepared; std::future waitForBjarne = bjarnePrepared.get_future(); Worker bjarne(" Bjarne"); // (3) std::thread bjarneWork(bjarne, std::move(bjarnePrepared), startWorkFuture); std::cout << "BOSS: PREPARE YOUR WORK.n " << 'n'; // waiting for the worker waitForHerb.wait(), waitForScott.wait(), waitForBjarne.wait(); // (4) // notify the workers that they should begin to work std::cout << "nBOSS: START YOUR WORK. n" << 'n'; startWorkPromise.set_value(); // (6) herbWork.join(); scottWork.join(); bjarneWork.join(); }

The core idea of ​​the program is that the boss (main-thread) has three workers: herb (Line 1), scott (line 3) and bjarne (line 3). Each worker is represented by a thread. In line (4), the boss waits until all workers have finished preparing their work packages. This means that every worker sends the message to the boss after a certain time that he is finished. The worker's notification to the boss is a one-to-one relationship as they std::future used (line 5). In contrast, the order to start work is a one-to-many relationship (line 6) from the boss to his workers. For this one-to-many notification is a std::shared_future necessary.







A little summer break

In the next two weeks I will take a short summer break and will not publish a blog article. My next article will appear on June 19th.

