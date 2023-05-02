Software development: Patterns for concurrent applications



Patterns are an important abstraction in modern software development and software architecture. They offer well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. There are many proven patterns in the realm of concurrency. They deal with synchronization issues like sharing and changing, but also with concurrent architectures.

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team leader and training manager for many years. He likes to write articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also likes to speak frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modernes C++ he deals intensively with his passion for C++.

The main problem with concurrency is shared, mutable state, or as Tony Van Eerd put it in his talk “Lock-free by Example” at CppCon 2014: “Forget what you learned in Kindergarten (ie stop Sharing)“. An important term for concurrency is data race:

A Data Race occurs when at least two threads access a common variable at the same time. At least one thread tries to change the variable. When a program has a data race, it behaves undefined. This means that all outcomes are possible and the C++ standard no longer makes any promises.

A necessary condition for a data race is mutable, shared state. Mastering sharing or mutation avoids data races. This is what sync patterns are all about. In addition, classics such as the Active Object and the Monitor Object deal with the concurrent architecture.

Synchronisationsmuster

The focus of synchronization patterns is on dealing with parts and change.

handling parts

If you don’t share, no data races can arise. No sharing means your thread is working on local variables. This can be achieved by a copied value (Copied Value), the use of thread-specific memory, or the transfer of a thread’s result to the associated future via a protected data channel.

Copied Value

When a thread gets its arguments by copy rather than by reference, access to the data does not need to be synchronized. There are no data races and lifetime issues.

Thread specific memory

Thread-specific or thread-local storage allows multiple threads to share local storage through a global access point. By using the memory specifier thread_local a variable becomes a thread-local variable. This means that you can use the thread-local variable without synchronization.

Futures

C++11 offers futures and promises in three variants: std::async, std::packaged_tas k and the couple std::promise and std::future . A future is a read-only placeholder for the value set by the associated promise. From a synchronization point of view, the key property of a promise-future pair is that a protected data channel connects them.

dealing with change

If you don’t write and read data at the same time, no data race is possible. It is important to first protect the critical sections with a lock such as scoped or strategized locking. In object-oriented design, the critical section is usually an object, including its interface. The thread-safe interface protects the entire object. In the guarded suspension pattern, the modifying thread signals when it is done with its work.

Scoped Locking

Scoped locking is the idea of ​​resource acquisition is initialization (RAII) applied to a mutex. The essence of this idiom is to tie the acquisition and release of resources to an object’s lifetime. As the name suggests, the lifetime of the object is scoped. This means that the C++ runtime is responsible for destroying the object and thus freeing the resource.

Strategized Locking

Strategized locking is the application of the strategy pattern to locks. This means that the locking strategy is encapsulated in an object and becomes a component of the system.

Thread-Safe Interface

The thread-safe interface works well when the critical sections are objects. The naive idea of ​​protecting all member functions with a lock leads to a performance problem at best and a deadlock at worst.

With the thread-safe interface, both problems are overcome. Here’s the idea:

All (public) member functions of the interface must use a lock.

All member functions of the implementation ( protected and private ) must not use a lock.

and ) must not use a lock. The member functions of the interface only call protected or private Member features up, but no public member features.

Guarded Suspension

The basic variant of the Guarded Suspension combines a lock and a precondition that must be met. If the precondition is not met, the calling thread goes to sleep. The checking thread uses a lock to avoid a race condition that can lead to a data race or deadlock.

There are different variants:

The waiting thread can be passively notified of the state change or actively poll for the state change.

The wait can be with or without a time limit.

The notification can be sent to one or all waiting threads.

Concurrent-Architektur

The Active Object and the Monitor Object synchronize and coordinate the invocation of member functions. The main difference is that the Active Object runs its member function on a different thread, while the Monitor Object is on the same thread as the client.

Aktive Object

The active object design pattern decouples method execution from method invocation for objects that each reside in their own thread of control. The goal is to introduce concurrency, by using asynchronous method invocation and a scheduler for handling requests. (Wikipedia:Active Object)

Monitor Object

The monitor object design pattern synchronizes concurrent member function execution to ensure that only one member function at a time runs within an object. It also allows object’s member functions to schedule their execution sequences cooperatively. (Pattern-Oriented Software Architecture: Patterns for Concurrent and Networked Objects)

What’s next?

In my next article, I will look at the synchronization pattern and specifically write about the concurrency patterns that address data sharing.



