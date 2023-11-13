Software Engineering: A Concise Introduction to Coroutines by Dian-Lun Li

Today I’m starting a mini-series on a task scheduler on my blog. The starting point of this miniseries is a simple scheduler by Dian-Lun Li that becomes increasingly sophisticated.

I have already written about 15 articles about coroutines. They explain the theory of coroutines and apply them in various ways. But I’m still struggling to find an intuitive introduction to a non-trivial use case of coroutines. That’s why I was very happy when I heard Dian-Lun Li’s talk at CppCon 2022: “An Introduction to C++ Coroutines through a Thread Scheduling Demonstration”.

Today I am pleased to present a guest article from Dian-Lun Li. He will intuitively introduce coroutines to implement a simple scheduler that distributes tasks. I will use this scheduler as a starting point for further experiments.

An introduction to C++ coroutines

A coroutine is a function that can interrupt itself and be resumed by the caller. Unlike normal functions, which are executed sequentially from start to finish, coroutines can pause and resume execution in a controlled manner. This allows us to write code that looks synchronous but can handle asynchronous operations efficiently without blocking the calling thread. Implementing a C++ coroutine can be a bit challenging due to its versatility. In C++ coroutines, the behavior of a coroutine can be fine-tuned in many ways. For example, you can decide whether a coroutine should be interrupted at start or at exit. But you can also specify exactly when and where these interruptions take place within the coroutine. To illustrate, I want to start with a simple example:

// simpleCoroutine.cpp

#include

#include

struct MyCoroutine { // (1)

struct promise_type {

MyCoroutine get_return_object() {

return std::coroutine_handle ::from_promise(*this);

}

std::suspend_always initial_suspend() {

return {};

}

std::suspend_always final_suspend() noexcept {

return {};

}

void return_void() {}

void unhandled_exception() {}

};

MyCoroutine(std::coroutine_handle handle): handle{handle} {}

void resume() {

handle.resume();

}

void destroy() {

handle.destroy();

}

std::coroutine_handle handle;

};

MyCoroutine simpleCoroutine() { // (2)

std::cout This example code demonstrates the basic usage of C++ coroutines. To implement it, you need to understand four essential components: Coroutine, Promise Type, Awaitable and Coroutine Handle. In the following sections, I will explain each component using sample code.

Coroutine

In C++, coroutines are implemented by the co_return, co_await and co_yield keywords. These keywords allow developers to express asynchronous behavior in a structured and intuitive way. In the example coroutine simpleCoroutine, I call co_await std::suspend always{} to suspend the coroutine. std::suspend_always is an awaitable provided by the C++ standard that always suspends the coroutine.

When the simpleCoroutine function is called, the coroutine is not executed immediately. Instead, you get back a Coroutine object that defines the Promise type. (2) defines the simpleCoroutine function that returns a MyCoroutine object. In (1) I define the class MyCoroutine and the Promise type. The fact that calling a coroutine function does not execute it immediately is because the C++ coroutine is intended to be flexible. With C++ Coroutine you can decide when and how a coroutine should start and end. This is defined in the promise_type.

Promise-Typ

A promise_type controls the behavior of a coroutine. Here are the most important tasks of a promise_type:

Creating the Coroutine Object: The get_return_object function creates an instance of the coroutine and returns it to the caller. Controlling the suspension: The initial_suspend and final_suspend functions determine whether the coroutine should be suspended or continued at the beginning and end. They return awaitables that determine how the coroutine behaves.Handling return values: The return_value function sets the return value of the coroutine when it completes. It allows the coroutine to return a result that the caller can retrieve. In the example code, I use return_void to indicate that this coroutine has no return value. Exception handling: The unhandled_exception function is called when an unhandled exception occurs within the coroutine. It provides a mechanism to handle exceptions elegantly.

But where is the promise_type used? I can’t find the word “promise” in the example code. When writing a coroutine, the compiler sees the code slightly differently. The simplified view of the compiler for simpleCoroutine is this:

MyCoroutine simpleCoroutine() {

MyCoroutine::promise_type p();

MyCoroutine coro_obj = p.get_return_object();

try {

co_await p.inital_suspend();

std::cout Therefore promise_type must be defined in the MyCoroutine class. When simpleCoroutine is called, the compiler creates a promise_type and calls get_return_object() to create the MyCoroutine object. Before the body of the coroutine, the compiler calls initial_suspend to determine whether the coroutine should be suspended at the beginning. Finally, it calls final_suspend to determine whether execution should be suspended at the end. If you don’t define promise_type and the corresponding functions, you will get a compiler error.

Awaitable

An awaitable controls the behavior of a suspension point. Three functions must be defined for an awaitable:

await_ready: This function determines whether the coroutine can continue without interruption. It should return true if the operation can continue immediately or false if an interruption is required. This method is an optimization that can avoid the cost of interruption in cases where it is known that the operation will complete synchronously.await_suspend: With this function you can precisely control the behavior of a suspension point. It passes the current coroutine handle so that users can later resume or destroy the coroutine. There are three return types for this function:

void: We suspend the coroutine. Control is immediately returned to the caller of the current coroutine.bool: If true, we interrupt the current coroutine and return control to the caller; if false, we continue the current coroutine.coroutine_handle: We suspend the current coroutine and resume the returned coroutine handle. This is also known as assymetric transfer.

await_resume: This function specifies what value to return to the coroutine when the expected operation completes. It continues the execution of the coroutine and returns the expected result. If no result is expected or needed, this function can be empty and return void.

But where are these features used? Let’s look again at the compiler’s point of view. When you call co_await std:suspend_always{}, the compiler converts it to the following code:

auto&& awaiter = std::suspend_always{};

if(!awaiter.await_ready()) {

awaiter.await_suspend(std::coroutine_handle…);

//

}

awaiter.await_resume();

That’s why you have to define all these functions. The std::suspend_always is a C++ built-in awaiter that defines the functions as follows:

struct suspend_always {

constexpr bool await_ready() const noexcept { return false; }

constexpr void await_suspend(coroutine_handle) const noexcept {}

constexpr void await_resume() const noexcept {}

};

Coroutine-Handle

Coroutine handles are used to manage the state and lifecycle of a coroutine. They provide a way to explicitly invoke, resume, and destroy coroutines. In the example, I call handle.resume() to resume the coroutine and handle.destroy() to destroy the coroutine.

The result of program execution looks like this:

What’s next?

As promised, this article by Dian-Lun Li was a concise introduction to coroutines. In the next article, Dian-Lun applies the theory to implement a single-threaded scheduler for C++ coroutines.

