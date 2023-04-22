Sofy launches generative AI-assisted non-programming mobile app testing solution

The non-programming development lowers the threshold for program development, and if it works with the currently popular generative AI, the effect is quite ideal. Recently, Sofy launched a generative AI-assisted non-programming tool to facilitate mobile app testing.



The software testing platform Sofy has been providing different development tools. The recently launched SofySense integrates GPT technology to provide a non-programming automated software testing solution. Developers only need to input text commands, and the AI ​​dialogue robot can automatically provide the required test. The tool is said to help speed up product launch times by up to 95%, with an accuracy comparable to ChatGPT.

According to Sofy, most software developers spend 20% to 50% of their time on testing, which accounts for nearly one-third of all IT spending. With new tools, testers no longer need to analyze test results, but can directly study all possible test cases and make modifications. SofySense can also generate clear and easy-to-understand reports to further assist the testing process.

In the future, they plan to integrate generative AI in more application scenarios, including non-functional testing, such as automated accessibility testing and so on. Syed Hamid, president of Sofy, said: “We are enabling enterprises to significantly reduce their efforts in building, running, executing and maintaining tests.”

Source: VentureBeat