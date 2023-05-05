Home » Solar Autobahn: – TechFieber Greentech Live
Solar Autobahn: – TechFieber Greentech Live

Solar Autobahn: – TechFieber Greentech Live

PV pioneer Florida: On a 1.6-kilometer, four-lane section of State Route 516 near Orlando in the US state of Florida, electrical coils are being integrated into the roadway, which will in future allow electric cars equipped with receiver pads to use up to 200 kilowatts ( kW) charging power to charge their batteries while driving.

„Next Generation Electric Roadway System“

ENRX describes itself as a global technology leader and as the only company with experience in dynamic charging with more than 100 kW power.

The solution from the Norwegians, known as the “Next Generation Electric Roadway System”, allows the seamless interaction of different technologies and performance levels for different vehicle and battery types. The maintenance-free charging technology, designed for a service life of several decades, should also be usable for all future systems.

ENRX highway inductive fast charging technology – photo manufacturer

A similar project was announced in Germany earlier this year. Here, the Israeli company Electreon, the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Autobahn GmbH and Risomat want to equip a one-kilometre-long stretch of motorway in northern Bavaria with inductive charging technology.

Commissioning is planned for 2025. The charging power should be up to 125 kW.

Sources: NTV, AutoservicePraxis, automobile production

