Solar modules in the infrastructure are considered an important way to generate large amounts of renewable energy in the future. For example, there are already plans to cover motorways with solar cells or to attach panels to cycle paths. The Swiss startup Sun-Ways has now started a pilot project that will bring this concept to the railway network. The electricity generated by the solar modules on the Swiss railway lines should ultimately end up in the public grid, reports t3n.

Solar modules can be mounted along the railway lines

The idea seems obvious. A commercially available solar module fits into the space between two tracks. At the same time, this space is not needed for any other purpose. Sun-Ways has developed a mechanical device onto which solar panels can be mounted along railway lines. According to the young company, the concept is designed in such a way that it would be suitable for around half of all railway lines worldwide.

According to Sun Ways co-founder Baptiste Danichert, the concept does not require large facilities. In addition, solar panels between rails would have neither visual nor ecological effects. The installation of the system is also easy. The startup uses factory-installed solar panels from Switzerland. These one meter wide panels are positioned between the train tracks and attached to the rails with a piston mechanism.

Removable modules are designed to make maintenance easy

A train developed by the Swiss track construction company Scheuchzer carries out this installation mechanically. This can be imagined “like a carpet unrolling” along the railway line, says Danichert. The installation of solar modules along train tracks is a concept that is already being tested in Italy and Great Britain. What is new about the Swiss project, however, is that the modules are removable.

To this end, Sun-Ways has patented a removable system in cooperation with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). The possibility of being able to remove the panels is necessary in order to be able to carry out maintenance work. However, there are also criticisms of the project. The International Union of Railways, for example, fears that the modules could tear, increasing the risk of forest fires or even causing train drivers to be distracted by reflections. Sun-Ways does not see these risks and claims to have taken this into account when constructing the modules.

Sun-Ways wants to supply 50 percent of the global rail routes

If the Swiss rail network, with its total length of 5,317 kilometers, were completely covered with solar cells, the system could generate one terawatt hour of solar energy per year, which would correspond to around two percent of Switzerland’s total electricity requirement. In the coming years, Sun-Ways intends to expand its reach to other regions of Europe, including neighboring countries Germany, Austria and Italy. The young company has also planned to expand into the USA and Asia.

“There are more than a million kilometers of railway lines in the world,” says Danichert. “We believe that 50 percent of the world‘s rail routes could be equipped with our system.” The pilot project will focus on the public rail network of western Switzerland. The costs should amount to around 405,000 euros.