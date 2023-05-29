A Japanese research group, made up of government, university and industrial bodies, has announced plans to start a test phase in 2025 for a technology that allows send solar energy captured in space to Earth.

Solar energy, from space to Earth with microwaves

The basic idea lies in a technology called Space Solar Power System (SSPS)proposed in 1968 by the American scientist Peter Glaser. It consists of placing large solar panels in space and a large antenna for transmitting the collected energy to a receiving antenna on Earth in the form of microwaves. The receiving antenna, called rectennahad the task of tconvert microwaves into electricity to be used as an energy source.

Since then, several SSPS projects have been studied by American, European and Japanese research. And with the guidance of the Institute of Space and Astronautical Sciences, they have presented several conceptual solutions over the years and carried out vertical tests from 50 meters in 2018. In 2023, however, it really wants to transmit energy from orbit to the ground.

According to reports from Nikkei Asia, the goal would be to produce one gigawatt of energy. Which however would require panels of two kilometers on each side, something that it would cost seven billion dollars. But the 2025 experiment could help us understand if the technology is ready for a similar investment.

Research on Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPS) continues around the world. For example:

The Chinese wants to demonstrate the transmission of energy wireless on land in 2028 with a ready-made trial implant.

wants to demonstrate the transmission of energy with a ready-made trial implant. Il UK and Saudi Arabia collaborate to bring energy from space to the future city of Neom, planned for 2025 in the Saudi province of Taboos .

collaborate to bring energy from space to the future city of Neom, planned for 2025 in the Saudi province of . The United States launched the May 10 Caltech’s Space Solar Power Demonstrator satellite .

. ESA (European Space Agency) has the Solaris project, which uses the Spaced-Based Solar Power (SBSP) system to harvest solar energy from at least 25 satellites.

In other words, the search continues. But at the moment it remains to be seen how viable that is – and if and when it will become cost-effective.