First of all, I have to apologize for the title of this article, but this is a topic that has been on my mind for a while.

Renewable energies are a big and important topic! I’m fully involved here too. You will find a 10 KW solar system with suitable battery storage on my roof. I also have 2x DIY off-grid solar systems, which fire parts of my office (for power bank tests) as well as smart home boxes.

Therefore, I claim to have a little experience with solar systems. Unfortunately, I also know how little energy solar systems produce in winter, at least in Germany.

I’m now overhearing experts who, in the media, are calling for more solar systems on roofs in order to operate heat pumps in winter (have fun operating a heat pump in winter with just a home solar system).

However, I encountered some YouTube advertising that tempted me to write this article. A large power station manufacturer (which I really appreciate) advertises how to keep warm in winter.

You can find the advertisement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxisKckz9IE

No, warm clothing is not the solution, according to this ad, but a power station + solar panel. Of course, the manufacturer wants to sell its products, but there might be people who really believe that it would be possible to heat their home with a small solar panel in winter.

In this article, let’s take a look at my experience of how much energy a solar system produces in winter.

How much energy does a 10 KW roof system produce in winter?

Let’s start with the “benchmark”, a 10 KW roof system. Strictly speaking, this consists of 9.875 kWp JaSolar moduleswhich at two SolarEdge inverters and one 10 KW LG battery storage hang.

This is not a DIY system, but something professional with high-quality inverters from the market leader SolarEdge. There may be better inverters, etc., but there is not much room for improvement here.

The system is installed in NRW, but not perfectly south-facing, but basically “well” aligned.

How much energy does this plant produce since 2020?

First of all, to be clear, a solar system is worth it! This should not be discussed here!

The interesting thing for us here is the performance in November, December and January.

December 2020 – 130 KW

December 2021 – 142 KW

December 2022 – 106 KW

That is not much! That’s enough to charge an e-car about 3 times this month. You could run a 2KW fan heater for 63 hours or 2.6 days. This, mind you, on a 10 KW roof system!

You can theoretically calculate what a 1KW system would produce, let alone a 200-300W panel like in the promotional video.

With my DIY systems?

Ok, but this was also a large 10 KW system. But the promotional video showed a power station + foldable solar panel, maybe this works more efficiently?

The promotional video again https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxisKckz9IE

I have two DIY off-grid solar systems.

Attachment 1:

About 20-120Wh in December, per day

Attachment 2:

About 20-110Wh in December, per day

Unfortunately, the Victron charge controllers only record data from the last 30 days and it’s the end of February, so I only have exact values ​​from “end of January”.

System 1 can definitely deliver 1500-3000 Wh per day in summer. System 2 comes to 600-1500 Wh.

On overcast January days, system 1 with 700W solar panels achieves between 20 Wh and 120Wh, with a maximum output of sometimes only 10-20W.

Plant 2 is a bit more targeted and comes in at 20-110Wh on overcast days, with a maximum output of between 17W and 42W.

Of course, more is possible on sunny days, but in December/January we don’t have that many sunny days, maybe 3-7 days a month, where 200-400Wh come in.

Is solar energy enough to heat in winter? (My assessment)

If you had to rely solely on solar panels for warmth in winter, enjoy! Even a modern heat pump requires a lot of energy.

“According to Heizspiegel 2022, anyone who lives in a 110 square meter single-family house has an average power consumption of 6,272 kWh for the heat pump.”

Those: https://www.t-online.de/heim-garten/energie/heizung/id_100053120/waermepumpe-welcher-verbrauch-ist-zu-hoch-das-ist-zu-beachten.html

6272 kWh per year according to this source on average. Certainly a large part of it in winter. For comparison, my 10 KW system has the following performance throughout the year!

2020 – 9359 kWh

2021 – 8412 kWh

2022 – 9570 kWh

On an annual average, the system would therefore be able to cover the consumption of the heat pump. But the solar system produces most of the energy in the summer, and the heat pump needs it in the winter.

With a small off-grid system, it looks even sadder! In my experience, with a 700W off-grid system, you’ll be able to run a 1KWh fan heater for maybe 2-6 hours throughout December, depending on the weather.

Fun fact, a power station usually needs between 4 and 8W in standby, so on bad and overcast days it can or will discharge itself more on a small solar panel than it will charge!

Conclusion

I am absolutely pro solar! Everyone should install a solar system on the roof or think about a balcony power plant.

However, if you think you are “independent” in winter and could simply heat with your solar energy, then I have to disappoint you. In Germany I think this is impossible or if only with a completely exaggerated solar system (30 or 40 KWh + for a family home).

My 10 kWp roof solar system generates an average of 126 kWh in December, in total and not per day!

With this you could charge an e-car 2-3x or operate a fan heater (with 2KW) for approx. 63 hours or 2.6 days. Certainly not nothing, but not nearly enough to heat a house! A heat pump will need a multiple of this.

Smaller systems with up to 700W may produce enough energy in one day in winter to charge a smartphone and tablet, but not nearly enough to run a fan heater or similar.

A 300W panel in winter brings maybe 5 to 40W on a normal dull day and only for a few hours, because then the light is completely gone. In the best case, there is enough energy to cover the standby consumption of a power station.

Therefore, the EcoFlow advertisement triggered me to write this article.

In summer you can be quite independent of the power grid with a small solar system. This works without any problems, especially in combination with a larger power station or a LiFePO4 battery.

But in winter, smaller solar systems bring practically nothing and even large roof systems tend to generate electricity in manageable amounts. I think it is realistically impossible to heat effectively with this energy in Germany in December/January!