Solar generator Anker 521 in the test: 256 Wh for 146 instead of 215 euros

Power stations with 230 V and an integrated solar generator enable electrical consumers to be supplied with power independently of the mains supply. Thanks to decent performance and numerous connection options including a Schuko socket, the devices are ideal for hobbies, work or as an emergency power supply. The batteries are usually charged either with the power supply unit at the socket, with a 12 V vehicle connection or with the help of a solar module. The devices offer a very high level of flexibility and promise independence.

This time it’s about them Portable Powerstation 521 by anchor. The manufacturer is a well-known supplier of electronic accessories, which has repeatedly impressed us with its decent price-performance ratio in the past. This test shows whether the relatively small Powerstation 521 can also convince.

You can currently get the power station at the new low price of 146 instead of 215 euros from Anker in the online shop with a code WS24133OFF.

design and scope of delivery



The design of the Anker 521 is similar to other power stations, but the model is surprisingly compact. This is only possible due to the low battery capacity of 256 Wh. For a better understanding: The Bluetti Poweroak EB150 (test report), for example, has 1500 Wh on board. The battery of theJackery Explorer 2000 Pro, which has just arrived at the editorial office, has a full 2160 Wh. These devices are correspondingly larger and many times heavier – in this respect, this model with its dimensions of around 22 x 14 x 22 cm and a weight of 3.7 kg is downright tiny. In keeping with its size, the 521 only has one Schuko socket – the power banks tested so far all had between two and four sockets.

Overall, the 521 looks tidy and modern. The blue, rectangular plastic case with the carrying handle on top is robust and well made. The solar generator is suitable both for outdoor use in the dry and as an accompaniment at trade fairs or photo shoots. The firmly integrated handle is practical, but we would prefer a folding version. The power station is around 5 cm higher than necessary and you cannot put any larger objects on it. However, the 521 is not the first power station where we criticize this.

All power outlets, the status display and the emergency light of the 521 are located on the front. The 12 V connection (car plug) with its own power button is on the far left. In the middle, Anker placed the LED status display with the USB ports underneath. The bright display shows the remaining battery capacity, the current input and output power and the estimated remaining runtime/remaining charging time. The remaining time display is a noteworthy extra that we only know from Ecoflow Delta (test report), Ecoflow River (test report) and Loskii PS10 (test report).

The two USB-A ports each provide 2.4 A, the USB-C slot creates 60 W, which is sufficient for many notebooks and also serves as a charging option for the power station. The display has its own power switch, but it also turns on as soon as a consumer is plugged in. The USB outputs always seem to be active, resulting in minimal auto-discharge. However, the manufacturer advertises that the outputs switch off as soon as a connected device is fully charged. In a practical test, the 521 lost about 3 percent capacity within a week. The Schuko socket with a permanent load of 200 W (sine wave inverter) is installed on the right-hand side. This has its own power button and an additional eco switch. This is responsible for the energy saving function. When active, the 521 will turn off the outlet once a connected device is fully charged. If you don’t want that, for example to supply a camera with power all night, you can deactivate the function. The LED light placed under the connections has an integrated SOS flashing function in addition to the normal lighting function.

Only the ventilation slots of the power station can be seen on the side panels. The connection for the supplied power pack (24V, 65 W) is located in the middle on the back of the case. A short, multilingual manual is also included.

Technical specifications



Lithium iron phosphate batteries, LFP or LiFePO4 for short, work in the power station from Anker. These have a significantly longer service life than classic Li-Ion batteries and the manufacturer promises a residual capacity of 80 percent or more after 3000 charging cycles. Unfortunately, these modern batteries have so far been an exception in power stations and have only been found in a few models, such as the Bluetti EB70 (test report).

There is a special feature when charging the 521. If you charge the device via USB-C with 60 W or with a power supply unit with a maximum of 65 W, it takes almost four hours to charge the battery from 0 to 100 percent. If you are in a hurry, you can charge the 521 via the power supply and USB-C at the same time and then use a total of 125 W. Then charging to 80 percent takes just under an hour and a half (85 minutes in the test).

practice test



The operation and use of the 521 is simple and intuitive thanks to the clear layout and clear labeling. To activate or deactivate the various connections, a short press on the respective power button is enough. Remaining capacity including remaining runtime, input and output power can be easily seen on the display. Which outputs are currently active is also displayed here.

Simultaneous charging via power pack or solar module and simultaneous supply of electrical consumers works without any problems in the test. The Blitzwolf BW-PG2 model (test report) has shown that this is not a matter of course.

We first charge the power station, which is only partially filled when delivered, with the mobile solar panel Solar-Saga 100, which we have from the test of the Jackery Explorer 1000 (test report) in the editorial office. Here, Anker relies on the same 8 mm plug that is also used in the Bluetti Poweroak EB70 (test report). Most Chinese suppliers rely on circular connectors with a smaller diameter. About a second after plugging in, the display lights up and shows the current charging capacity of the maximum possible 65 W. The remaining 30 percent capacity is charged in just over an hour. The fan remains silent both when charging via photovoltaics and with the power supply unit and the device only gets lukewarm at most. Once fully charged, stress testing begins.

Here, the power station first has to supply the power strip at our workplace. In addition to a Macbook Pro, two 24-inch monitors, a printer and a telephone, a few USB consumers also have to be supplied with power. Shortly after switching on the socket strip, however, the power consumption climbs to well over 200 W and the power station immediately switches off the 230 V socket. Only when we unplug the printer can we operate the socket strip with a power station. Its start-up current is almost 200 W and so we have to do without printouts that day. The supply of the rest of the technology with an average power consumption between 90 and 140 W works without any problems for a period of a little more than two hours.

After recharging, we used the power station to power a camera for a 10-hour overnight time-lapse recording. To do this, we deactivate the eco mode, as recommended in the instructions. Even if the shots didn’t come out because of an incorrect exposure time – the 521 did a good job here and showed what it is predestined for. To be on the safe side, we packed the power station in a plastic bag to protect it from the high humidity. It doesn’t look particularly pretty, but it serves its purpose. Here, too, the unprotected sockets catch our eye – they bother us on all the power stations we have tested so far. If you use the device outdoors, you would at least wish for a simple rubber cover.

During the power output, the fan regularly switches on for cooling at less than 100 W. This is clearly audible, but only tolerably loud and only active for a few seconds. However, it is audible, which would be annoying in the tent at night.

In the test runs, we draw 217 to 229 Wh from the power station, depending on the consumers connected, which corresponds to a loss of battery capacity of between 11 and 15 percent. The different values ​​are related to the different losses in the provision of direct and alternating current as well as different power levels. The highest losses occur when using low-power AC consumers. The least losses are when using 12 volt direct current. Accordingly, the values ​​of the Anker 521 are comparable with devices from other manufacturers. As a rule, one speaks of a usable capacity of around 85 percent.

Preis



You can currently get the power station at the new low price of 146 instead of 215 euros from Anker in the online shop with a code WS24133OFF.

The Portable Powerstation 521 from Anker was available from Amazon for 370 euros at the time of testing. The price is low for a power station, but you should also consider the low capacity and performance. With regard to the test results and the good workmanship, we don’t think the price is cheap, but it is reasonable.

The strongest competitor product is currently the Ecoflow River (test report), which is only a few centimeters larger. This has a comparable capacity of 288 Wh, but delivers up to 1800 W and has an optionally expandable battery. For currently 379 euros, there is significantly more performance and a WLAN connection on top.

Conclusion



We really like the very compact Anker 521 solar generator. Despite the manageable performance and clear capacity, the model leaves a very positive impression. In addition to the high-quality workmanship, we primarily find the form factor very interesting. Thanks to its small dimensions and low weight, this model also fits in a backpack or bicycle trailer.

If you are looking for a small power station to supply camera equipment, video drones or a notebook far away from the mains, the Anker 521 is the best choice. We also like the combination with a solar panel – it’s just a pity that a maximum of 65 W input power is possible here, otherwise charging would be even faster. However, if heavier loads are to be supplied on the go or longer periods of time are to be bridged, the armature 521 is undersized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

