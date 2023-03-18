Thuringia’s Ministry of the Environment wants to examine the promotion of energy storage. That applies to storage systems that are coupled with solar systems, said State Secretary for the Environment Burkhard Vogel on Friday in the state parliament in Erfurt.

“This could increase self-supply with energy.” Vogel was responding to an application by the opposition CDU parliamentary group to introduce a bonus for self-sufficient energy suppliers in Thuringia.

CDU MP Thomas Gottweiss proposed continuing the state program Solarinvest, which expired in Thuringia in 2022, with new conditions. According to the ideas of the CDU, the coupling of solar systems with heat pumps or charging stations for electric cars should be promoted.

Greentech: Coupling of solar systems with heat pumps

There is no leeway in the 2023 budget for such a complete program, said the State Secretary. However, the proposed coupling goes in the right direction. According to Vogel, around 2.3 million euros are available for funding energy storage. “You can’t make big leaps with that.” The CDU’s proposal is to be further discussed in the state parliament’s environmental committee.