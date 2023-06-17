sold the Domains business to Squarespace

Do you remember the domain registration service Google Domains? Well, the latter now joins the list of BigG’s “set aside” projects. In fact, through a somewhat unexpected move, Google has sold Domains to Squarespace.

In this regard, as also reported by Engadget and Ars Technica, as well as as can be learned directly from what was published on the official Squarespace portal on June 15, 2023, the latter website creation and hosting company is acquiring the associated assets to the Google Domains business, including about 10 million domains.

In short, it refers to a novelty that involves millions of customers. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023 and will clearly be there an automatic transition to Squarespace. She has already explained that she wants to ensure that the transition does not involve too many problems.

In this context, therefore, Squarespace will undertake to keep prices unchanged for existing customers for at least 12 months. It has also been promised to those who have domains linked to Google Domains that the transition phase will also take advantage of BigG’s systems, so as to try to guarantee what is called a “seamless transfer of domains”. For the rest, as you can well imagine, following the acquisition Squarespace will become the exclusive partner for those who want to buy a domain combined with Google Workspace.