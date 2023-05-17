Solectric: Automated drone flights against the climate crisis

Threats in action for climate protection: The Baden-Württemberg company Solectric is doing pioneering work and is carrying out one of the first fully automated drone flights on the European continent – and is thus making an important contribution to climate protection.

As DJI’s largest European partner, Solectric is presenting the robust drone package DJI Dock for the first time. It is one of the first mobile docking stations for autonomously flying drones.

Here are a few examples of regular drone deployments in climate protection

▪ Maintenance of wind turbines on the high seas: The German energy transition envisages the massive expansion of wind turbines

the sea. The systems there are exposed to extreme air and weather conditions. In such an environment, drones are suitable for regular maintenance flights at short intervals.

▪ Flying fire alarms: Germany is experiencing climate change

increasingly frequent longer periods of heat. As a result, the risk of forest fires increases. Drones help the authorities keep an eye on large areas of forest, even in remote regions. This allows sources of fire to be detected early and the risk of major fires to be minimized.

▪ Observation of glaciers for study purposes

The melting of glaciers in the Alps is another consequence of climate change. The documentation of the shrinkage is often difficult. Drones, on the other hand, can fly over glaciers and use thermal imaging cameras to provide important information for research.

▪ Afforestation of new forest areas:

Drones are already helping to plant new trees in some regions. In Australia, the flying sowing helpers are used to spread seeds on fertile soil on a large scale. New forests are now growing there and are improving the climatic conditions, at least regionally.

On this occasion, representatives of print, radio and television as well as online media are cordially invited to the Solectric company premises in Ubstadt-Weiher, Baden-Württemberg.

On site there is ample opportunity for unique photo and film recordings. In addition, the pilots and the management of Solectric are available for interviews. Individual viewings at later dates are also possible.

Maintenance of wind turbines at sea:

The German energy transition envisages the massive expansion of wind turbines at sea. There, the systems are exposed to extreme air and weather conditions. In such an environment, drones are suitable for regular maintenance flights at short intervals.