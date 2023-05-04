Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? – Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

1. JZ-SSD512G-5 M.2 NVMe SSD 512GB made in Beijing

5 series M.2 NVMe solid state drive made by Beijing Tokyo. Boot up in seconds, full game performance, efficient office, smooth multitasking. Quickman N steps to dominate the audience. The Jingzao 5 series SSD adopts the new PCIe3.0 four-channel specification, supports the NVMe1.4 standard, and has a read speed of up to 3200MB/s and a write speed of up to 2400MB/s. The choice of hardcore gaming enthusiasts. Excellent heat dissipation, stable and long-lasting, electric competition-level intelligent temperature control, excellent heat dissipation, high-speed performance, long-lasting smoothness, and full-frame pictures for a long time without freezing.

2. KIOXIA TC10 SSD 240GB SATA3 interface

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

Kioxia is a newly renamed brand of Toshiba Storage. Kioxia is a transliteration of the word “Kioxia”, while “Kioxia” is a combination of the Japanese word “memory (kioku)” and the Greek word “value (axia)”. Therefore, Kioxia has dual meanings of “memory” and “value”, and also represents the concept of “storage”. This KIOXIA EXCERIA extremely fast TC10 series SATA SSD is a new version of the original Toshiba hot TR200 series, with 240GB/480GB and 960GB capacity options, using its own TLC particles, using SATA3 channels, up to 550MB/s read And 540MB/s writing, 4K random reading and writing are 82000 IOPS and 88000 IOPS respectively, high-quality particles.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

3. Western Digital SN750 M.2 NVMe SSD 500GB

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

Western Digital Black series SN750 solid-state hard drive adopts M.2 interface, 2280 specifications, supports NVMe protocol, and adopts 64-layer 3D NAND technology. There are 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB versions. Except for the 250GB capacity, all have custom heat sinks version of. The sequential read and write speed of the 250GB version is 3100MB/s, 1600MB/s, and the lifespan is 200TBW; the sequential read and write speed of the 500GB version is 3470MB/s, 2600MB/s, and the lifespan is 300TBW; the sequential read and write speed of the 1TB version is 3470MB/s, 3000MB/s , the service life is 600TBW; the sequential read and write speed of the 2TB version is 3400MB/s, 2900MB/s, and the service life is 1200TBW; the warranty period is 5 years.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

4. COLORFIRE radium wind colorful 2TB CF600 M.2 nvme hard drive

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

This solid-state drive uses M.2 2280 interface, supports NVMe protocol, supports PCIE 3.0, uses original particles, and is stable and compatible. 500GB and 1TB capacity versions are available. The 500GB version has a reading speed of 2300MB/s and a writing speed of 1400MB/s; the 1TB version has a reading speed of 2500MB/s and a writing speed of 2000MB/s.

Recently, I tried a new P20C case from Antec. Its design is beautiful. The front panel is a metal grille shape, and it can be quickly disassembled. The interior is equipped with a dust filter, which is very convenient for daily cleaning.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

In addition, the configuration of this chassis is also very comprehensive. The front I/O has a USB-C interface, and the internal graphics card bracket is standard, which meets the actual needs of modern new motherboards and graphics cards. Moreover, the material of this case is still very solid, the details are rich, and the workmanship is also very exquisite.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

The P20C is equipped with Lingsan non-light fans as standard, and there is also a version with ARGB fans as standard. Of course, there is also a completely non-light without side penetration solution. The model is called P20CE. In short, there are many choices.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

The compatibility of this chassis is very good. For example, the top can support 360 water cooling, three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans and other combinations. It is also equipped with a magnetic dust filter for later maintenance and cleaning.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

The wiring of this chassis is very flexible, and the power supply can also be installed from the back. The graphics card part can support a length of 375mm, and it is also equipped with a graphics card support bracket. This stand is all metal.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

In other respects, two 2.5-inch SSD hard disk installation positions are reserved on the back panel of the chassis, and there is also a multi-functional hard disk bracket that can install two 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch SSDs.

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”> Solid state drives are competing for the throne, how do you choose? _Sina Crowdtest

Generally speaking, the design and configuration of this chassis are very good, which can easily meet the installation needs of high-performance hardware, and there is also a lot of room for later upgrades, which is very suitable for friends who have newly installed computers.