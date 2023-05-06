Home » Solidigm launches Synergy 2.0 software new interface with self-written driver to optimize SSD performance
Technology

by admin
Solidigm, the dark horse of SSD, recently launched the software update of Synergy 2.0. In addition to having a more beautiful Synergy Toolkit operation interface, it is also equipped with the Synergy Driver developed by itself, which can effectively improve the performance of SSD. It is also one of the few SSD brands that has SSD control, cache, and flash memory all produced by SK Hynix, and has self-written SSD firmware and operating system drivers.

To put it simply, Solidigm Synergy Toolkit can quickly view all the information of SSD, including monitoring SSD status, health, temperature, checking hard disk health status and other functions. It also provides Diagnostics to perform hard disk integrity testing; Secure Erase to assist in clearing data; SMART reports can list hard disk usage characteristics in detail. And these functions can be used regardless of Solidigm SSD or other brands of SSD.

As for the Solidigm Synergy Driver, it is a Windows system driver developed for its own SSD. It has the Fast Lane improved version of the Host-Managed Caching algorithm, which can increase the priority of the most frequently accessed files for fast access, even if the SSD is 50% used Capacity, it is estimated that the random read speed can still be increased by 120%; and the Smart Prefetch mechanism can predict the next piece of data to be read sequentially. Before the I/O is generated, the QD queue is expected to approach 1, through accelerating the sequential Read, improve the game loading speed by up to 350%; as for Dynamic Queue Assignment, it can dynamically allocate the completed I/O to the execution thread with low usage rate, increase the random write speed by up to 20%, and provide more Responsive user experience.

If you are a Solidigm user, you can visit the website and download the Solidigm Synergy 2.0 software for free.

