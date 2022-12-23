The well-known processor manufacturer Intel used to operate multiple computer components businesses at the same time, such as the well-known display processing chips and wireless network chips. In terms of business, although the market generally has good reviews, since October this year, Intel has announced that it will completely withdraw from the SSD and Optane memory product lines, ending the 17-year operation of related product lines, but the follow-up technical support and after-sales service It is also transferred to the SOLIDGM brand under SK hynix. Therefore, although SOLIDGM is a new face in the market, it has a strong technical foundation of Intel and SK hynix for many years.

In addition to continuing Intel’s enterprise-level product market, SOLIDGM also launched a new consumer-end SSD product this year, such as the first PCIe Gen4 SSD P41 Plus, which has been well received by the market. The technology brings good performance, which can be said to be a good entry-level choice for the PCIe Gen4 specification. Recently, SOLIDGM has continued to make persistent efforts and launched the high-end PCIe Gen4 SSD P44 Pro. It is officially advertised that the sequential read data of up to 7,000 MB/s is undoubtedly one of the best high specifications on the market.

In terms of capacity, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro offers 512GB, 1TB and 2TB three specifications to choose from, and all have a sequential read speed of 7,000 MB/s, and the sequential write speed is differentiated by capacity, of which the 512GB model can reach 4,700 MB/s , 1TB and 2TB are both 6,500 MB/s, both above the level of products of the same level.

SOLIDIGM P44 Pro product features preview

PCIe Gen 4 x4 transmission specification, compatible with NVIe 1.4 interface

Adopt SK hynix 176-layer TLC 3D NAND flash memory technology

Available in 512 GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities

Up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read and 6,500 MB/s sequential write (6,500 MB/s for 1TB and 2TB versions, 4,700 MB/s for 512GB version)

Supports the latest TCG Pyrite and AED 256-bit encryption

Can support the next generation host PS5

Maximum amount of written data: 1200 TBW for 2TB version, 750TBW for 1TB version, 500 TBW for 512G version

Exclusive monitoring and management tool SOLIDIGM Storage Tool

Official five-year limited warranty.

SOLIDIGM P44 Pro Unboxing Introduction

The outer box of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro is also designed in a simple style. You can see the close-up of the electronic components of the product body on the front, and the capacity specification and speed are marked. The appearance is the most common M.2 2280. The components on the motherboard adopt single Compared with the surface layout, the SSD body will be slightly thinner and easier to install. The front of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro has a sticker indicating the brand and specification, and another sticker with the specification and serial number on the back. There is no additional heat dissipation mechanism. In the follow-up actual measurement, you may wish to pay attention to the performance of this SSD in terms of temperature control.

Effectiveness measurement

The SOLIDIGM P44 Pro that T-Kubon also obtained is a 2TB version. Next, we will share with you the performance data of running scores using conventional testing tools to further verify the capabilities of this high-end SSD.

Test Platform Specifications

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H

Motherboard: Lenovo LNVNB161216

Discrete Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU

Memory: Samsung DDR5-4800 32GB

Storage: Samsung MZVL21T0HCLR 1TB SSD (system disk)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition Ver. 21H2

Game running test

In order to further understand the performance of the access speed of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro in the running of the game, the author also selected three 3A-level masterpieces to measure the time it takes for the game to enter the title screen (without other animations in the middle) after the game is started. Renegade 2077″, “Tomb Raider: Shadow” and “Control”.

Exclusive application tool SOLIDIGM Storage Tool

Like most brand SSDs, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro also provides the original tool software SOLIDIGM Storage Tool, which allows users to check the operating status of the SSD, check whether there is a firmware update, and perform hardware diagnosis of the SSD. Although there are not many functions, they are very practical and can help users master the health and stability of SSD.

Summary: The actual performance test proves the strength, and the excellent technical force is trustworthy





Compared with the previous entry-level version of P41 Plus with DRAM-Less design, the actual performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro will undoubtedly be the flagship level in the PCIe Gen4 specification. The running score also proves that the official reading speed is above 7,000 MB/s What is said is true, the actual reading and writing speed of data is also satisfactory, and at the same time, it also has good loading efficiency in the actual measurement of game running. Therefore, in addition to being used as a system disk, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro is also very suitable for use when the For creator applications that access large-capacity files (such as camera RAW files, ProRes format video and audio) in large quantities, it will also be a very reliable storage disk for gamers, especially in the current 3A games with more and more capacity. Under certain circumstances, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro not only has excellent access speed, but also has a maximum capacity of 2TB, which is more abundant for players.

In addition, the performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro in terms of temperature control is also amazing. Taking PCIe Gen4 SSD as an example, without a heat sink or other heat dissipation mechanism, the temperature of long-term intensive operation can be maintained. The temperature below 50 degrees C is relatively more reassuring than the temperature of some brands on the market, which is often above 60 or even 70 degrees.

Although SOLIDIGM is a relatively new brand in the market, with Intel and SK hynix as the basis for R&D energy, the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro not only performs well in actual performance, but also relatively It can bring better stability to users.