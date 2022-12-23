Home Technology SOLIDIGM P44 Pro PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD actual measurement: new brand but with a strong technical foundation, a powerful performer born for gaming players!
The well-known processor manufacturer Intel used to operate multiple computer components businesses at the same time, such as the well-known display processing chips and wireless network chips. In terms of business, although the market generally has good reviews, since October this year, Intel has announced that it will completely withdraw from the SSD and Optane memory product lines, ending the 17-year operation of related product lines, but the follow-up technical support and after-sales service It is also transferred to the SOLIDGM brand under SK hynix. Therefore, although SOLIDGM is a new face in the market, it has a strong technical foundation of Intel and SK hynix for many years.

In addition to continuing Intel’s enterprise-level product market, SOLIDGM also launched a new consumer-end SSD product this year, such as the first PCIe Gen4 SSD P41 Plus, which has been well received by the market. The technology brings good performance, which can be said to be a good entry-level choice for the PCIe Gen4 specification. Recently, SOLIDGM has continued to make persistent efforts and launched the high-end PCIe Gen4 SSD P44 Pro. It is officially advertised that the sequential read data of up to 7,000 MB/s is undoubtedly one of the best high specifications on the market.

In terms of capacity, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro offers 512GB, 1TB and 2TB three specifications to choose from, and all have a sequential read speed of 7,000 MB/s, and the sequential write speed is differentiated by capacity, of which the 512GB model can reach 4,700 MB/s , 1TB and 2TB are both 6,500 MB/s, both above the level of products of the same level.

SOLIDIGM P44 Pro product features preview

  • PCIe Gen 4 x4 transmission specification, compatible with NVIe 1.4 interface
  • Adopt SK hynix 176-layer TLC 3D NAND flash memory technology
  • Available in 512 GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities
  • Up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read and 6,500 MB/s sequential write (6,500 MB/s for 1TB and 2TB versions, 4,700 MB/s for 512GB version)
  • Supports the latest TCG Pyrite and AED 256-bit encryption
  • Can support the next generation host PS5
  • Maximum amount of written data: 1200 TBW for 2TB version, 750TBW for 1TB version, 500 TBW for 512G version
  • Exclusive monitoring and management tool SOLIDIGM Storage Tool
  • Official five-year limited warranty.

SOLIDIGM P44 Pro Unboxing Introduction

The outer box of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro is also designed in a simple style. You can see the close-up of the electronic components of the product body on the front, and the capacity specification and speed are marked. The appearance is the most common M.2 2280. The components on the motherboard adopt single Compared with the surface layout, the SSD body will be slightly thinner and easier to install. The front of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro has a sticker indicating the brand and specification, and another sticker with the specification and serial number on the back. There is no additional heat dissipation mechanism. In the follow-up actual measurement, you may wish to pay attention to the performance of this SSD in terms of temperature control.

The front of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro box is mainly black and purple. You can see the close-up of the SSD body. The large and small electronic components look very technological. At the same time, there are clear product capacity specifications and sequential reading up to 7,000 MB /s speed indicator. ▲ The front of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro body is covered by a label sticker, which blocks the components below. ▲ There is no component layout on the back of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro body, only a serial number and model sticker is posted. ▲ Remove the sticker on the front of the product, you can see two NAND Flash particles on the left, and the DRAM and controller on the right. All components are designed and manufactured by SK hynix. ▲ The NAND Falsh particle adopts the H25T3TCG8C manufactured by SK hynix, which is a 176-layer stacked 3D TLC NAND, and the single package is 1TB. ▲ DRAM is also LPDDR4-4266 specification manufactured by SK hynix, and the controller is also SK hynix's own ACNS075, which supports four-channel PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 transmission protocol.The front of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro body is covered by a label sticker, which covers the components below.There is no component layout on the back of the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro body, only a serial number and model sticker is posted.Remove the sticker on the front of the product, and you can see two NAND Flash particles on the left, and the DRAM and controller on the right. All components are designed and manufactured by SK hynix in-house.The NAND Falsh particle adopts the H25T3TCG8C manufactured by SK hynix, which is a 176-layer stacked 3D TLC NAND, and the single package is 1TB.The DRAM is also the LPDDR4-4266 specification manufactured by SK hynix, and the controller is also SK hynix's own ACNS075, which supports four-lane PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 transmission protocol.

Effectiveness measurement

The SOLIDIGM P44 Pro that T-Kubon also obtained is a 2TB version. Next, we will share with you the performance data of running scores using conventional testing tools to further verify the capabilities of this high-end SSD.

After seeing the beautiful unboxing of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro, it’s time to witness the performance!

Test Platform Specifications

  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H
  • Motherboard: Lenovo LNVNB161216
  • Discrete Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU
  • Memory: Samsung DDR5-4800 32GB
  • Storage: Samsung MZVL21T0HCLR 1TB SSD (system disk)
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition Ver. 21H2

View the relevant specifications of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro through CrystalDiskInfo, the transmission mode is PCIe 4.0 x4 and NVMe 1.4 standards.

Through CrystalDiskMark, the results of sequential reading of 7123.89 MB/s and sequential writing of 6512 MB/s are higher than the official advertised data. The performance in terms of performance is really nothing to say!

Through the ATTO Disk Benchmark test, the peak read speed is 6.65 GB/s, and the peak write speed is 6.27 GB/s; the actual measurement of IO read and write volume, the peak read is 162.57K IO/s, and the peak write speed is 152.05K IO /s.

Through the AJA System Test, the results of reading 5939 MB/s and writing 5286 MB/s were obtained.

Through HD Tune Pro for file transfer performance benchmarks, the read average is between 5000 MB/s and 4000 MB/s, 4K random read is 130271 IOPS, and 4K random write is 125491 IOPS.

Using ezIOmeter for writing performance, the 1 Thread 128KB QD32 test achieved a sequential read of 6833.02 MB/s, and the sequential write of 5727.14 MB/s. The 8 Thread 4KB QD32 test item random read can reach 698035.94 IOPS, and random write can reach 698035.94 IOPS. Up to 537698.47 IOPS.

Using the Storage Benchmark mode of 3DMARK, the measured score is 3718, and the average transmission bandwidth is 646.11 MB/s.

Using FastCopy to measure the actual file transfer performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro, the measured transfer speed is 4,180 MB/s for a 2GB single file, and 2,840 MB/s for 1000 2GB files.

Check the operating temperature of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro through CrystalDiskInfo again. It is 38 degrees C during standby, and rises to 46 degrees C after one hour of intensive access, an increase of about 8 degrees C. In the absence of other active and passive cooling mechanisms, this The performance can be said to be very good.

Game running test

For gamers, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro brings more efficient access speed and also helps the smooth running of games, especially for open world games with large scenes, which will test the performance of storage devices.

In order to further understand the performance of the access speed of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro in the running of the game, the author also selected three 3A-level masterpieces to measure the time it takes for the game to enter the title screen (without other animations in the middle) after the game is started. Renegade 2077″, “Tomb Raider: Shadow” and “Control”.

Installing Shadow of the Tomb Raider on a SOLIDIGM P44 Pro and launching the game in DirectX 12 mode to the title screen took 15 seconds to complete.

Installing Control on a SOLIDIGM P44 Pro and launching the game in DirectX 12 mode to the title screen took 39 seconds to complete.

In addition to being used on computer platforms, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro can also perfectly support the next-generation game console PS5.

Exclusive application tool SOLIDIGM Storage Tool

Like most brand SSDs, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro also provides the original tool software SOLIDIGM Storage Tool, which allows users to check the operating status of the SSD, check whether there is a firmware update, and perform hardware diagnosis of the SSD. Although there are not many functions, they are very practical and can help users master the health and stability of SSD.

SOLIDIGM Storage Tool adopts a two-column design, the left column switches functions, and the right column displays partition function content. In the summary part, you can see the complete model and equivalent specification information of the product, as well as the expected remaining life, operating temperature and usage capacity of the SSD... and other information. ▲ Firmware update can confirm the current firmware version of the SSD and the available upgrade version.Firmware Update can confirm the current firmware version of the SSD and available upgrade versions.

The diagnostic scan function can perform a self-check of the SSD to confirm whether there is any abnormal condition.

The security clear function can more thoroughly clear the data in the SSD to prevent the data from being restored and leaked

Summary: The actual performance test proves the strength, and the excellent technical force is trustworthy

Among the PCIe Gen4 SSDs on the market, the performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro is undoubtedly the best choice.

Compared with the previous entry-level version of P41 Plus with DRAM-Less design, the actual performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro will undoubtedly be the flagship level in the PCIe Gen4 specification. The running score also proves that the official reading speed is above 7,000 MB/s What is said is true, the actual reading and writing speed of data is also satisfactory, and at the same time, it also has good loading efficiency in the actual measurement of game running. Therefore, in addition to being used as a system disk, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro is also very suitable for use when the For creator applications that access large-capacity files (such as camera RAW files, ProRes format video and audio) in large quantities, it will also be a very reliable storage disk for gamers, especially in the current 3A games with more and more capacity. Under certain circumstances, SOLIDIGM P44 Pro not only has excellent access speed, but also has a maximum capacity of 2TB, which is more abundant for players.

In addition to being purely used as a system disk, the high-speed access and large capacity also make SOLIDIGM P44 Pro very suitable as a creator application for processing a large amount of material, or as a high-performance game library for e-sports gamers.

In addition, the performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro in terms of temperature control is also amazing. Taking PCIe Gen4 SSD as an example, without a heat sink or other heat dissipation mechanism, the temperature of long-term intensive operation can be maintained. The temperature below 50 degrees C is relatively more reassuring than the temperature of some brands on the market, which is often above 60 or even 70 degrees.

The performance of SOLIDIGM P44 Pro also fully meets the needs of PS5, making it the best choice for capacity expansion.

Although SOLIDIGM is a relatively new brand in the market, with Intel and SK hynix as the basis for R&D energy, the SOLIDIGM P44 Pro not only performs well in actual performance, but also relatively It can bring better stability to users.

