The Solidigm P44 Pro is a performance-oriented solid state drive with TLC flash memory particles and DRAM buffer memory. Let’s take a look at its performance.

PCIe Gen 4 end-of-century challenger

Solidigm is a new company established by SK hynix’s acquisition of Intel’s NAND and solid-state drive business at the end of 2021. It has previously launched a number of enterprise-level products and launched the entry-level P41 Plus solid-state drive in the consumer market. The P44 Pro launched this time is It is a high-end product with a performance orientation.

P44 Pro is only available in M.2 2280 size, uses its own SK hynix ACNS075 controller, adopts PCIe Gen4x4 transmission interface and supports NVMe 1.4 transmission protocol. 2TB and other capacities, each capacity is equipped with LPDDR4 cache memory with capacities of 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB, respectively, and the write life is 500, 750, and 1200TBW.

Solidigm P44 Pro performance measurement

In the paragraph of performance measurement, the straight person shows the performance of the P44 Pro through the chart below. Except for the PCMark storage test and AIDA64 linear read and write tests, which are only conducted for one round, the other scores are tested in three rounds, and the highest one is taken after it is determined that there are no extreme values.

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360

Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi (UEFI version 1.11)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition

Storage device: Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 1TB (system disk), Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB (system disk)

Power Supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5

Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 21H2 (Build 22621.382)

Solidigm P44 Pro was originally scheduled to go on sale at the end of October 2022, but it has not yet been sold in Taiwan at the time of writing. Referring to the price of the Amazon shopping website in the United States, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacity versions are 89.99, 139.99, and 229.99 yuan respectively (approximately 229.99 yuan). TWD 2,920, 4,540, 7,470), considering the specifications, performance and 5-year warranty, the price is reasonable. On the other hand, consumer-grade SSDs with PCIe Gen 5 have not yet been launched, so the P44 Pro is also a high-end product. Good choice for SSD purchase.