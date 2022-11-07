Home Technology Solidigm P44 Pro SSD performance measurement, PCIe Gen 4 last generation flagship debut
Solidigm P44 Pro SSD performance measurement, PCIe Gen 4 last generation flagship debut

Solidigm P44 Pro SSD performance measurement, PCIe Gen 4 last generation flagship debut

The Solidigm P44 Pro is a performance-oriented solid state drive with TLC flash memory particles and DRAM buffer memory. Let’s take a look at its performance.

PCIe Gen 4 end-of-century challenger

Solidigm is a new company established by SK hynix’s acquisition of Intel’s NAND and solid-state drive business at the end of 2021. It has previously launched a number of enterprise-level products and launched the entry-level P41 Plus solid-state drive in the consumer market. The P44 Pro launched this time is It is a high-end product with a performance orientation.

P44 Pro is only available in M.2 2280 size, uses its own SK hynix ACNS075 controller, adopts PCIe Gen4x4 transmission interface and supports NVMe 1.4 transmission protocol. 2TB and other capacities, each capacity is equipped with LPDDR4 cache memory with capacities of 512MB, 1GB, and 2GB, respectively, and the write life is 500, 750, and 1200TBW.

The front of the solid-state drive body is covered with a sticker, indicating the model number and supporting the PCIe Gen4 transmission interface and NVMe 1.4 specification.

After peeling off the sticker, you can see that there are 2 flash memory particles on the left side of the picture, as well as the central LPDDR4 cache memory and the right controller.

The P44 Pro 1TB capacity version has a single-layer design with only stickers on the back and no electronic components.

Solidigm P44 Pro performance measurement

In the paragraph of performance measurement, the straight person shows the performance of the P44 Pro through the chart below. Except for the PCMark storage test and AIDA64 linear read and write tests, which are only conducted for one round, the other scores are tested in three rounds, and the highest one is taken after it is determined that there are no extreme values.

testing platform:
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360
Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi (UEFI version 1.11)
Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)
Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition
Storage device: Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 1TB (system disk), Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB (system disk)
Power Supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5
Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 21H2 (Build 22621.382)

Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB supports PCIe Gen4x4 transfer mode and NVMe 1.4 transfer protocol.

In the CrystalDiskMark test set to NVMe SSD, real-world performance +Mix test mode, the continuous read speed of P44 Pro 1TB reaches 5465.95MB/s, 4K random access read and write also have 80.6MB/s and 294.96MB/s Performance.

In the AS SSD test, the highest sustained read speed reached 5598.46MB/s, and the sustained write speed was also 5239.1MB/s.

In terms of I/O throughput performance, the read performance in 4K-64Thrd (64 thread) mode is 872,574 iops, which is much better than the 1TB of its own P41 Plus.

The best result of the case copy test is 3904.89MB/s for the ISO project.

In ATTO Disk Benchmark, the highest write speed is 5.77~5.48GB/s, and the read speed can reach 6.13GB/s.

The maximum I/O throughput for write and read is 111,500 and 149,070 iops, respectively.

The PCMark 10 Storage test score is 574.33MB/s, the average access time is 45μs, and the total test score is 3658 points.

In the AIDA64 linear read test, the speed of the P44 Pro 1TB is quite stable, with an average of 5360.6MB/s.

As for the AIDA64 linear write test, almost the entire disk has a performance of around 5400 MB/s, but there is a fluctuation when the write volume reaches 90% of the total capacity.

Using the Space Warrior XIV: Endwalker benchmark tool to measure the game load time, the load time totaled 9.805 seconds.

Solidigm P44 Pro was originally scheduled to go on sale at the end of October 2022, but it has not yet been sold in Taiwan at the time of writing. Referring to the price of the Amazon shopping website in the United States, the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacity versions are 89.99, 139.99, and 229.99 yuan respectively (approximately 229.99 yuan). TWD 2,920, 4,540, 7,470), considering the specifications, performance and 5-year warranty, the price is reasonable. On the other hand, consumer-grade SSDs with PCIe Gen 5 have not yet been launched, so the P44 Pro is also a high-end product. Good choice for SSD purchase.

