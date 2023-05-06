Solidigm Synergy™ 2.0 Introduces New Capabilities to Continuously Optimize and Customize Storage Performance Business Wire

Rancho Cordova, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solidigm, the world‘s premier provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions, announces the launch ofSolidigm Synergy™ 2.0software. The Solidigm Synergy software suite improves overall system performance and provides a better user experience than hardware alone.

This free software download includes two optional but highly recommended elements: the Solidigm Synergy™ driver automatically improves the performance of Solidigm solid-state drives (SSDs), and the Solidigm Synergy™ tool suite provides convenient SSD health reporting and tools for SSDs of any manufacturer.

Solidigm is the only company that builds software solutions on SSDs that understand system behavior and adapt to user needs.

The latest Solidigm Synergy software improves the PC user experience for all SSD users, improves performance where it matters most on Solidigm SSDs, and provides a range of useful SSD management features for all SSDs, regardless of manufacturer the difference. Solidigm is combining breakthrough SSD products with revolutionary software solutions, and plans to launch more innovative solutions to continuously meet the needs of end users.

Smart and responsive storage drivers

The Solidigm Synergy driver is compatible with all Solidigm client SSDs, providing various user experience optimizations. The Fast Lane feature can learn which files are browsed most frequently and provide them with faster browsing speed, even when the SSD is fully loaded, it can still maintain excellent performance. When paired with a Solidigm™ P41 Plus SSD, random read speeds are up to 120% faster than ever, even when the SSD is 50% used.

Other features include Smart Prefetch, which can increase game loading speed by accelerating continuous reads, 350% faster than before, and Dynamic Queue Assignment, which can increase random write performance by 20%, providing a more responsive user experience.

Solidigm Synergy tool suite is customizable and easy to use

The newly designed dynamic Graphical User Interface (GUI) of the Solidigm Synergy tool suite makes it easier to monitor SSD activity, run reports, view operating temperatures, check SSD health, and more. This tool suite also provides very convenient functions, such as Diagnostics for solid-state drive integrity testing, Secure Erase for securely erasing data, and SMART reports, which can provide detailed solid-state drive usage regardless of whether the user owns Solidigm SSD feature.

For more information on how to improve system performance with Solidigm Synergy software, please visit our website and start your free download.

About SOLIDIGM

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm’s technology unlocks the unlimited potential of data for customers to drive human progress. Solidigm was established as a result of the sale of Intel’s NAND and SSD business, and became an independent subsidiary of semiconductor leader SK hynix in the United States in December 2021. Solidigm is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, with 20 branches around the world, and more than 2,000 employees bring continuous creativity to the company.For more information, visit solidigm.com and atTwitterand follow us on LinkedIn. Solidigm is a trademark of SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp., which trades under the Solidigm name.

