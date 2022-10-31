Home Technology Sombra, D.va and Kiriko will all get nerfs in Overwatch 2’s next hero balance patch – Overwatch 2
Sombra, D.va and Kiriko will all get nerfs in Overwatch 2's next hero balance patch

Sombra, D.va and Kiriko will all get nerfs in Overwatch 2’s next hero balance patch – Overwatch 2

While Blizzard has said it will rebalance important heroes for Overwatch 2 Season 2, the California developer has now published a forum post highlighting what it has planned for some of the more oppressive characters. some changes.

Specifically, there are slight changes in the balance of Sombra, D.va, Zarya, Kiriko and Genji, which are:

Sombra

  • Hacker Ability Lockdown duration reduced from 1.75s to 1.5s

  • Hacked enemies are no longer valid hack targets for the duration of the effect

  • Hacked damage multiplier reduced from 40% to 25%

Genji

  • Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

  • Shuriken damage reduced from 29 to 27

Zarya

  • Barrier duration reduced from 2.5s to 2s

  • Barrier cooldown increased from 10 to 11

D.va

  • Fusion Cannon spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

  • Booster Impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

It’s there

  • Quick Step invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25

Interestingly, Sojourn, one of the most used and depressing characters in the game right now, won’t receive any changes, which could be frustrating for many players.

As for when these balance changes will arrive, the goal is to have the patch update on November 15th.

See also  The glaciers on ancient Mars were indeed flowing, but super slow | TechNews Technology News

