According to Igor’sLAB’s test, the “Frame Generation” technology added by NVIDIA in DLSS 3 can be used in conjunction with AMD FSR 2.0 and Intel XeSS, and the effect is better than that alone.

NVIDIA Frame Generation technology uses AI to generate additional high-quality frames to increase FPS, while improving response time through NVIDIA Reflex. In addition, this technology requires the use of the new optical flow accelerator (OFA) and Tensor Core in the RTX 40 series GPU, so the RTX 4090 graphics card is used in the test of Igor’sLAB.

According to the actual measurement of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”, in the “AMD FSR 2.0 + NVIDIA Frame Generation” test, the Ultra Performance setting can increase 95 FPS, and the “Intel XeSS+ NVIDIA Frame Generation” can increase 69 FPS under the Performance preset setting. . The test also shows that AMD FSR 2.0 works best with Frame Generation, and even the limit FPS after opening is the same as DLSS 3.0.





AMD also released a new generation of Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards last week, and confirmed FSR 3.0 technology. This technology will be launched next year, according to officials, FSR 3.0 will use a technology called Fluid Motion Frames (Fluid Motion Frames), which seems to be very similar to NVIDIA Frame Generation. It seems that AMD has caught up in technology, and Intel is temporarily behind.