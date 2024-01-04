Home » Some iPhone 15 Pro are peeling around the edges
Some iPhone 15 Pro are peeling around the edges

A group of iPhone 15 Pro users are reporting a serious aesthetic problem with their devices. According to user reports on Reddit, the edges of the iPhone are peeling to the point where the adhesive is coming off, despite the use of protective cases. One user described the back of the iPhone as being like a sticker that was about to peel off.

The problem seems to be affecting a small percentage of iPhone 15 Pro users, with some noticing “black things sticking out from the edges” of their devices. One user mentioned taking their iPhone 15 Pro to Apple just 2 days after purchasing it, where experts explained that the adhesive used to hold the back cover was not applied correctly. The device was replaced entirely.

Users experiencing this problem are being advised to avoid contact with any type of liquid, as it may cause the back of the iPhone to peel off completely. This issue is believed to stem from a manufacturing problem, as no similar problems have been reported with other iPhone 15 models. It is suggested that users contact Apple support if they notice any issues with their iPhone 15 Pro, as they will most likely be advised to take it to the nearest Apple Store for diagnosis and potential replacement.

It is important for iPhone 15 Pro users to be aware of this issue and take appropriate action if they notice any problems with their devices.

