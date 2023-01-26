Home Technology Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that after modification, the drifting problem can be permanently solved- XFastest Hong Kong
Technology

Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that after modification, the drifting problem can be permanently solved- XFastest Hong Kong

by admin
Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that after modification, the drifting problem can be permanently solved- XFastest Hong Kong

Many Nintendo Switch users have encountered the Joy-Con “drifting” problem, and this problem cannot be completely solved for the time being. As long as the Joy-Con has been used for a period of time, there is a high chance of encountering this problem and need to be replaced with a new one. Joy-Con.

Recently, a manufacturer named Gulikit launched the product “GuliKit Hall Joystick for Joy-Con”, which says it can permanently cure the problem of Joy-Con drift. This product is actually a Joy-Con “joystick” modified part, and its structural design is also different from Nintendo’s original Joy-Con. This GuliKit Hall Joystick uses the Hall Effect Sensor, which is a magnet and a magnetic sensor, which can detect the tiny movements of the joystick, and at the same time eliminate the friction between the joysticks, eliminating the problem of drifting.

GuliKit Hall Joystick for Joy-Con is now on Amazon, priced at US$29.7 (about HK$230), which includes 2 Joycon “joysticks”, compatible with Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite controllers.

See also  Play the professional joystick Xbox launches the wireless controller Elite Series 2 light version

You may also like

Are US Hunt Forward Operations the Trojan Horse...

Don’t like the full touch screen?Start-up company launches...

The latest PS5 Pro rumors: It will be...

All the most amazing exams passed by ChatGPT

The co-president of Naughty Dog hopes to improve...

Asteroids are about to fly close to the...

Redfall is coming to PC and Xbox on...

Discoard plans to support AV1 4K 60 FPS...

Take Satisfactory Photos of High-altitude Fireworks with iPhone-...

Switch’s Joy-Con handle drift problem can finally be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy