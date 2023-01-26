Many Nintendo Switch users have encountered the Joy-Con “drifting” problem, and this problem cannot be completely solved for the time being. As long as the Joy-Con has been used for a period of time, there is a high chance of encountering this problem and need to be replaced with a new one. Joy-Con.

Recently, a manufacturer named Gulikit launched the product “GuliKit Hall Joystick for Joy-Con”, which says it can permanently cure the problem of Joy-Con drift. This product is actually a Joy-Con “joystick” modified part, and its structural design is also different from Nintendo’s original Joy-Con. This GuliKit Hall Joystick uses the Hall Effect Sensor, which is a magnet and a magnetic sensor, which can detect the tiny movements of the joystick, and at the same time eliminate the friction between the joysticks, eliminating the problem of drifting.

GuliKit Hall Joystick for Joy-Con is now on Amazon, priced at US$29.7 (about HK$230), which includes 2 Joycon “joysticks”, compatible with Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite controllers.