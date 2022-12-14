Home Technology Some players in the trial version of “Cursed Land” fire-fighting SE: The actual game will be more complete and fun after the DEMO is simplified | Game Corner | Digital
After the annual TGA Awards Ceremony ended last week, a trial version of “Forspoken” (Forspoken) produced by SQUARE ENIX was released for PS5 players to experience. Think about unsubscribing from the game. In this regard, the official stated that the actual game released next year will be different; the demo version is only a deleted gameplay.

After playing the trial version, some players reported that the trigger feedback of the PS5 handle is too hard, the magic tricks are too chaotic, and the magic parkour is a bit empty. Some players also said that because the game emphasizes silky combat, although the image quality mode is provided, the effect is not obvious after the actual switch, and it is impossible to feel the game at a stable frame rate.

But there is also another faction of players who feel that it is exciting to play, and feel the gorgeousness brought by neat monster fighting and multi-dimensional magic.

In response to these opinions, the production director of this game said in an interview with foreign media that the recently released PS5 demo version DEMO is not what will actually be played in the official version of the game. He said that this DEMO is only for players to experience the battle and part of the process of the game; in the real mission of the game, there will be more complete gameplay, allowing players to experience the feeling of adventure in the open world. I believe it will be more fun to play than it is now.

“Spelled Lands” is produced and released by SQUARE ENIX and is scheduled to be launched on platforms such as PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

