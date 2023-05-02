Some Samsung Galaxy phones won’t receive One UI 6.0 (Android 14) update – Saydigi-Tech

Some Samsung Galaxy phones won’t receive One UI 6.0 (Android 14) update

No matter how well the mobile phone brand designs the mobile phone firmware, it is a pity that after all, no device can be updated and used forever. Every smartphone will have a day when it stops receiving system updates. The firmware update provided by Samsung for its own mobile phones has been upgraded from 2 years to 3 years, and then announced in 2022 that it will provide 4 generations of One UI and 5 years of security upgrades for specific devices. Have the latest and most secure experience.





Overall, the Galaxy S21 series (including S21 FE) and each subsequent S flagship are eligible for 4 system upgrades, which are also applicable to the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73 and subsequent update models.

This time, before the One UI 6.0 and Android 14 update, foreign media SAMMOBILE gathered that the following Galaxy phones and tablets will not receive One UI 6.0 and Android 14 updates, which means that Android 13 will be the last for the following Galaxy phones and tablets Major OS updates. If the model in hand is not listed below, and the current system is prior to Android 13, it means that you will not receive an update to Android 14.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)

Galaxy Tab S7 / Galaxy Tab S7+

Although Samsung hasn’t announced when it will bring the One UI 6.0 update to Android 14, if Google announces it at Google I/O in mid-May, it should bring it to some Galaxy phones and tablets by the end of 2023 at the earliest. to update the news. And according to the order in which the new phones are released, the latest Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the first to receive Android 14 and One UI 6.0, followed by the older S-series flagships and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.