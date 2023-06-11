some video cards start to crack, literally

If the alarms on the RTX 4090 cables that melted seem to have completely returned by now, new worrying news is arriving from the hardware sector, with some video cards that seem to crack completely spontaneously.

The first to report the matter was Louis Rossmannbut also several youtubers specializing in hardware have relaunched the problem, which would seem limited to some units RTX 30 Series and RTX 40 Series manufactured by Gigabyte. Apparently, the cards would be united by a problem at the height of one of the recesses of the attack PCI Express where, exactly at the corner, a more or less serious crack would be created depending on the exact position and its width: in cases where the crack was close enough and long enough to involve lines of communication, then the problem could be rather serious.

Despite everything, the community has moved in the right direction, showing how it is possible to restore the card to its correct functioning. They already exist specific tutorials to repair any broken lines, but remember that this is particularly delicate hardware and that inexperienced hands could easily make the situation worse if not make it completely unrecoverable.

