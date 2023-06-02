Home » Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time
Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time

Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time

Many people hope that the memory of their graphics card can be as big as possible. So far, many hardware players have done this, such as increasing the RTX 3070 8GB to 16GB, but it is the first time to add a memory switch. Recently, there is a YouTube channel Giving this to the RTX 3070, you can switch at any time to use 8GB or 16GB of memory. Although it feels useless, it still feels fresh.

Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time

Recently, foreign YouTube channel Casual Gamers teamed up with Paulo Gomes to add an MSI Ventus 2X model RTX 3070 graphics card to the memory switch. They can choose this RTX 3070 memory at any time according to their needs. The memory needs to use 8GB It’s still 16GB, and it looks like this. It’s a pity that they didn’t share too many details about how to modify it, nor did they show what the PCB looks like under the cooling fan:
Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time- Computer King Ada

For the vast majority of players and users, the display card multi-memory switch looks cool, but in fact it does not help, because no matter what the purpose is, it must directly use the largest 16GB VRAM memory. Get the best performance.

It seems that the only purpose is that it is more convenient for hardware testing channels like us and Casual Gamers. You don’t need to prepare two graphics cards, and you don’t need to work hard to unplug and plug them in. You can easily get 8GB and The performance of 16GB, in this video Casual Gamers is doing it, compare the performance gap of RTX 3070 8GB vs 16GB.

Casual Gamers has tested many games, and the picture below is one of them, "Evil Castle 4: Remastered Edition". In the highest quality setting of 1440p, the difference between 1% and 0.1% Low FPS is the most obvious, especially 0.1%. Of course, the average FPS has also improved. RTX 3070 8GB originally ran less than 60FPS, but after changing to 16GB, it can reach 66.4 FPS:
Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time- Computer King Ada

The same is true for "The Last Survivor". The gap between 1% and 0.1% Low FPS is the largest, and the average FPS is smaller:
Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time- Computer King Ada

But not every game is improved, like "Extreme Racing: Horizon 5", even with the highest quality setting of 1440p, the performance of RTX 3070 8GB and 16GB games is almost the same, without any improvement:
Someone abroad has changed the RTX 3070 into a physical switch with 8GB and 16GB memory, and can change the capacity you want to use at any time- Computer King Ada

So in summary, it still depends on the games you play, some of them are really enough for 8GB, and there is no need to use 16GB. Casual Gamers believes that for today’s games, it is best to have at least 12GB of video card memory, and 8GB is really not enough.

I think that if you don’t know how to play 3A game masterpieces, and your budget is only entry-level, then 8GB is still fine, and you don’t have to pursue 12GB or 16GB and spend more money.

Full video:

Data reference source: VideoCardz

