PS5

Almost two years after its release, it looks like the door to jailbreaking for the PlayStation 5 is finally about to open.According to IGN, the SpecterDev The modder of ‘s has implemented a jailbreak on older PS5 firmware. He successfully exploited the experimental IPV6 kernel through the Webkit vulnerability, installed unofficial third-party software on the host and entered the system debugging menu.

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first. Update privacy settings

However, it should be noted that this jailbreak solution can only be implemented on firmware version 4.03 or later, and the success rate is only 30%. After a successful jailbreak, you can get read and write permissions, but no execute permissions. Modder known for releasing a 60fps patch for Bloodborne Lance McDonald This was quickly tested, and the PS4 version of “PT” used for demonstration did not encounter any problems during the installation process, but it did not work properly in the end.

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first. Update privacy settings

But in any case, SpectreDev’s “results” do reveal a possibility, which should be very happy for players who want to break the shackles and don’t care about the official warranty.