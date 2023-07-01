Something as simple as a balloon…

If he shows no signs of interest but you maybe you’re acting like a serial killer. If she fears the idea of ​​living together, but you fear for the fate of your love and your PlayStation. If you no longer know how to hook up offline, and then you realize that it is literally child’s play – then you need to consult the 40° episode of B!NARY: the mail of the heart specialized in strong topics for weak stomachs.

Did you send the right signals?

I like him very, very much but I understood (several times…) that he is not interested… How can I get over it?

Claudia

Face Claudia,

are you really, really sure that you have launched objectively interpretable signals?

Let’s explain better.

The human comedy of courtship, in this part of the world, provides for a clear distinction of roles: if we want to see eros as a discotheque, the men are the ones who try to sneak in, while the women are the bouncers, who make the selection at the entrance: you do, you don’t, you don’t, you don’t, you do… Cis hetero males often get tired of this continuous, sometimes unsuccessful, obligation of having to take the first step. They simply give up, due to a lack of courage, hope or energy, who knows: for sure, they are waiting for some sign that leads them to believe that the object of their desires does not only find them nice or interesting, but that there is an active interest in them.

Similarly, we often hear friends complaining saying: but what, I’m ready to give it to them and this snubs me? And we ask them: and what did you do to make them understand your interest? And they: I always greet him – a characteristic they have in common with serial killers. In short, men often receive the minimum dose of social politeness and are called upon to take this signal, reinterpret it with a certain amount of optimism, and use it to come forward. So if you haven’t already, we propose a more direct and revolutionary approach: ask him out.

Do you want to have a coffee or a beer with me? Experience for once the thrill of coming forward in a clear and unequivocal way: remove any doubts about it, I could receive an answer you don’t expect. But until you ask, you’ll never know. Good luck!

My house is… my house.

We’ve been together for 10 years and every day seems to get better than the last but we continue to live apart and now that doesn’t suit you anymore? How can I tell her that although I love her so much, I don’t want to give up my space?

Giulio

Dear Julius,

women, unlike men, have a continuous tension towards becoming: rightly or wrongly, they see love and the couple as a project in constant expansion, while basically we just want to be left in peace while we play the PlayStation.

Due to social pressure or real desire, cohabitation represents an inevitable step in the cursus honorum of any relationship that lasts for such a long time. It’s right? It’s wrong? Depends. It is necessary to distinguish between the desire for closeness and the inertia of thought, and very often the border becomes blurred in these cases.

In your specific case, we can only reiterate the absolute effectiveness of the communication: it doesn’t seem to us that you lack love for your girlfriend, but aware that any closeness, even the luckiest or most desired, is necessarily bound to create friction, explain to her that you are afraid that this decision, if not properly reasoned, will end up upsetting a balance which, from what you tell us, is extremely functional and satisfying for both.

That what you have is too precious and important and that you are afraid of losing it just for fatal real estate square footage issues – because perhaps love is simpler when shared in a villa with garden and swimming pool, immersed in the countryside, but in a three-room apartment there is the risk that it will no longer have room to grow. Tie’, we provided it to you on a silver tray.

Now you just have to work up the courage to say what you really think – which is sometimes the hardest thing of all. Good luck, we are with you!

Swipe me everything! (to the right if possible)

Today it seems that if one doesn’t use social networks or dating apps, he can no longer know anyone… obviously I hate both, do you know ways (not like a maniac) to make new friends or find potential partners? Was I born in the wrong decade??!

Franco

Dear Frank,

no, instead you were born in the best age! And now we will tell you why.

In this ultra-connected world, people get ready, dress up, do their makeup and do up, leave their houses in the evening in the hopes of talking to someone in real life, of impressing, of hooking up – and often they are completely disappointed. This because, by dint of living the two-dimensionality of the web, of which we are now addicted, we are becoming increasingly unaccustomed to confronting and interacting with three-dimensionality.

How many times going to a club have you talked exclusively with the people who accompanied you, looking with interest and curiosity at the table right next door, so close and so far away, without the physical courage to say one thing, anything, and thus throw a small bridge to the unknown and improbability? The solution? balloons. For several reasons: already drunk adults become children when they see a balloon.

The balloon creates funny and bizarre situations, opens room for improvisation, it is an unusual and colorful object that attracts attention, which immediately distinguishes us as colorful and expansive people, a balloon can be given anywhere – at the restaurant, on the subway, in disco – or thrown casually towards a group of people, you can write down telephone numbers, drawings, messages – in short, the answer is simple: buy some balloons, inflate them, throw them.

It really is that easy, trust me. In a world of people who look at each other from afar in the hope of speaking, doing nothing as a rule, be the exception: ftake the first step. The rest is downhill. Happy Holidays!

