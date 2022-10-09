Home Technology Something is mixed in! New Steam Deck promo for Switch emulator Valve emergency fix firefighting | Game Corner | Digital
Something is mixed in! New Steam Deck promo for Switch emulator Valve emergency fix firefighting

Valve has released a new trailer, announcing that Steam Deck can be purchased without pre-order, while promoting improvements to the operating system. The seemingly normal video was caught by overseas netizens and there were images of the Nintendo Switch emulator in the Steam Deck’s collection library. To this end, Valve urgently adjusted the promotional content.

According to Twitter user Nibel (@Nibellion), in the Steam Deck promotional video originally released by Valve, the software next to “Hades” in the “Recent Games” collection library is Yuzu, a well-known simulator for Switch.

In view of the well-known support attitude of Nintendo in the emulator, and Steam Deck as a PC handheld, it has a certain degree of competition with the Switch, so Yuzu’s appearance in Valve’s official promotion is a bit embarrassing. Not to mention that when Steam Deck comments were lifted one after another in March this year, Nintendo repeatedly requested the DMCA to remove videos running Switch games on Steam Deck.

For this incident, Valve also noticed the problem in a short period of time, so a few hours after Nibel tweeted, a new version of the video was uploaded, and the original simulator image was replaced with its game “Portal 2”. Just stopped for a while.

