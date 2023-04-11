Since 1991, the development studio Sonic Team has been delighting all kinds of fans with the nimble blue hedgehog. What started out as a 2D side-scroller on the Sega Mega Drive has 22 years later grown into a fully-fledged franchise with a huge following. Video game crossovers, remakes, Sonic even got his own film in 2020. But like many long-standing franchises, Sonic is now faced with a decision: stay with the well-known or dare something new? Rather than picking one side, Sonic Team was probably wondering, why not both? So the classic mix of jump-and-run and platformer action is retained with Sonic Frontiers. Rings are collected, obstacles overcome and long distances covered in order to finally arrive at the finish line. However, the well-known gameplay is also set in a new setting in Sonic Frontiers, supplemented by all sorts of side activities and supported by a surprisingly strong story.

While Sonic is on a quest to find the Chaos Emeralds with his friends Amy and Tails, Sonic’s nemesis Dr. Eggman an ancient, highly advanced technology on the Starfall Islands. However, the attempt goes wrong, as a result all characters end up in so-called cyberspace, a mysterious new dimension. Only Sonic makes it out of cyberspace, and that’s where the adventure begins.

The Starfall Islands



Find the Chaos Emeralds, gain access to cyberspace and fight a horde of enemies. In a series of quests, Sonic must free Amy, Tails and Knuckles from cyberspace and unravel the mysteries surrounding the ancient civilization and the massive machines that haunt the islands. But first, it’s off to Kronos Island to familiarize yourself with local events.

Basically, the gameplay of Sonic Frontiers can be classified into two overarching categories. First there would be exploring the Starfall Islands. A game world that extends over five separate islands that are unlocked one by one. Here, the action and open-world components come to the fore. Cyberspace, on the other hand, presents the usual gameplay for a Sonic title in the form of fast-paced jump-and-run levels. However, if you want to dive into cyberspace, you first need enough module keys, which is why we spend most of our time exploring the respective island.

One thing in particular immediately catches the eye: there are various platform elements spread all over the islands that have to be climbed. The mixture of an open, wide game world and the free-standing platform elements not only offers a visually unique sight. The combination, which was very unusual at first, also works well in terms of play. Long track elements serve as a fast travel feature for Sonic to give it a decent amount of speed and move quickly from one part of the island to another. Other platformer elements serve as a skill test and reward players with various items that are important for exploring the island.

The central function in Sonic Frontiers is the cyberloop. An ability where Sonic leaves a trail of light by running fast. If it forms a circle while running around, all sorts of things can happen. With the help of the Cyberloop, opponents are weakened, secrets are revealed and all sorts of puzzles are solved. Sonic also gets stronger as the game progresses and works together with the Kocos, a small native civilization. If you bring items and more Kocos to the little men, you can increase Sonic’s speed, ring capacity, and even his strength and defense. Especially the strength and defense serve as important tools to devote to the other aspect of island exploration: the fights.

Here, Sonic encounters a multitude of machine opponents that haunt the world of the Starfall Islands and cause unrest. The fights are supported by a well-developed combat system, which focuses on speed and the use of attack combos. While the small enemies roaming around the world can be defeated quite easily, the bosses of the respective islands pose a greater challenge.

In the course of the game, the skill tree also unfolds, which always presents new attacks such as the stomp attack, sonic boom or the round kick. After exploring the first island, Kronos Island, the gameplay unfolds even further: once players have tracked down all of the Chaos Emeralds, Sonic gains the ability to transform into Super Sonic. As Super Sonic, you have to take on a giant titan in the final battle to complete each island. Sonic’s attacks feel powerful and combat feels fast and fluid, making the combat sequences one of our favorite elements of Sonic Frontiers. Not only the fight itself, but also the design of the huge opponents offer an impressive picture. However, the sometimes very clumsy camera work turns out to be ugly here, which often gets out of hand in a fight between Super Sonic and one of the giant titans and is annoying during the fight.

With an eclectic mix of light-hearted puzzles, exploration, and combat, uncovering each island is always a fun quest. The next destination on the map is quickly set to work off another point on the island. If you come across one of the ominous portals during your exploration tour and have collected enough module keys in advance, you can also gain access to cyberspace.

Weightless in cyberspace



Once in cyberspace, it turns out to be a simulation of past experiences and gives players access to tons of jump-and-run levels in the style of classic Sonic games. Players can expect a good mix of new levels and references to past Sonic titles. Included are references to the popular Green Hill Zone, known from the original title Sonic the Hedgehog, the Chemical Plant Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic Generations, or the Windmill Isle, known from Sonic Unleashed.

Cyberspace as a simulated dimension represents a significant part of the story of Sonic Frontiers, which turns out to be surprisingly sentimental, almost melancholic. With each milestone in the exploration of the five islands, players will learn new details about cyberspace and the mysterious girl Sage who keeps appearing. The background music also provides great surprises and a strong atmosphere over the course of the game. A bit of metal during a titan fight, EDM in one of the cyberspace levels, or even the classic soundtrack while exploring the island. Sonic Frontiers is not only a surprisingly emotional, but also a very music-driven adventure. A combination that together makes a strong impression.

Anyone who completes all the tasks in a cyberspace level will receive module keys that can then be used to unlock other portals. In turn, unlocking new portals is essential for progressing the story and the recurring quest for the Chaos Emeralds. Island exploration and cyberspace come full circle, resulting in a strong gameplay loop that quickly got us hooked on the Switch. A certain rhythm is created that is repeated with each new island, but thanks to the versatile design it always encourages you to continue exploring the world of Sonic Frontiers.

Graphics and technical implementation



In addition to releasing on the Nintendo Switch, SEGA and the Sonic Team also released Sonic Frontiers on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam. The Nintendo Switch as a hybrid console therefore has powerful competition in terms of performance and graphics. So how does Sonic Frontiers play on Nintendo’s console?

On the Nintendo Switch, we get 30 FPS in both handheld and TV modes and get a resolution of 720p. On the new generations of consoles, gamers will get either a resolution of up to 4K with 30 FPS, or 60 FPS with 1080p. The Steam version lets players, depending on the condition of the computer, increase the resolution to 4K and 60 FPS. As far as the technical implementation is concerned, the Nintendo Switch version is behind. It’s particularly unfortunate given that we’ve received all sorts of Switch titles over the past few years that clocked in at 60fps in both handheld and TV modes.

The difference in the frame rate and the quality of the textures can be clearly seen in a direct comparison. Still, we had loads of fun with the Nintendo Switch version and instead got to enjoy the compact, portable nature of the handheld console. Except for the usual reloading problems at long distances in the game world, we could not find any performance drops or other errors at any point. So players have to make a choice: give up some FPS and textures and enjoy Sonic Frontiers as a portable adventure, or experience the fast-paced action on PC or console?

Preis



Sonic Frontiers is available for Switch, Playstation 4 and 5 as well as Xbox One and SX. The street price at the time of the test was around 34 euros.

Conclusion



Sonic Frontiers paves the way for a new generation of Sonic games without losing any of its original charm. The cyberspace levels will appeal to long-time fans with small but well-designed jump-and-run levels, while elements like the semi-open worlds and boss fights propel the franchise into the modern video game era.