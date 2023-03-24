The origin of the “Sonic” series “Sonic Origins” has been updated!

Contains a new DLC with new operable characters and GAME GEAR version of the game

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that it will release “Sonic Origins PLUS” on June 23, 2023 (Friday), which includes additional elements such as new operable characters and 12 games in the GAME GEAR version. DLC “PLUS Additional Content Pack” “, and the DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” that includes the contents of the “PLUS Additional Content Pack”. The 2D high-speed action game “Sonic Origins” contains upgraded versions of 4 initial works called the “Origin” of the “Sonic” series, and this time it officially debuts with a more exciting upgraded Plus version.

“Sonic Origins・PLUS” will be sold in boxed/download versions on PlayStation® 5/PlayStation® 4/Nintendo Switch™, and will only be sold on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) download version.

■The boxed version of “Sonic Origins PLUS” comes with an original bonus!

In addition to the game itself, the boxed version of “Sonic Origins PLUS” also comes with an original art book and a Mega Drive-style double-sided outer box paper cover.

In addition, as an early purchase bonus, a “special record-shaped soft rubber coaster” will also be presented. Just read the mobile barcode attached to this product, and you can enjoy the BGM of this work.

Don't miss this opportunity to buy this game and get a rare and limited merchandise!





【Product content】

・Main game (“Sonic Origins”)

・DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” download number

[Benefits]

・Original art book

・Mega Drive style double-sided outer box paper sleeve

The following items are early purchase bonuses

・Special record type soft rubber coaster

※DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” needs to be connected to the Internet to download.



■Introduction of additional elements that have been fully upgraded in this work compared to “Sonic Origins”

“Sonic Origin” is a digital restoration of the “Origin” “Sonic”, “Sonic CD”, “Sonic 2”, “Sonic 3 & Knuckles” of the “Sonic” series, and many more Works with new elements. At the same time, it retains the dot matrix style and upgrades it to a form corresponding to large-screen games, bringing players a shocking gaming experience. And “Sonic Origins” will evolve again through the new DLC “PLUS Additional Content Pack”! The following is a detailed introduction to the new elements added after this upgrade.

[The highly anticipated “Amy” has been added as an operable character]

In response to fans’ expectations, the energetic and cheerful hedgehog girl “Amy” has been added as an operable character in this game. Please look forward to her different adventure experience from Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles!



[Knuckles added as an operable character in “Sonic CD”]

In “Sonic CD”, one of the collection works of “Sonic Origins PLUS”, players will be able to control Knuckles to play! In addition, as a new gameplay element, some stages of “Sonic CD” have also added new routes. Please take a look at the Raiders!



[Additional 12 GAME GEAR version works]

“Origin” works that were not recorded in “Sonic Origins” such as “Sonic Chaos” and “Tals’ Adventure” in the GAME GEAR version will be added. In the GAME GEAR version of “Sonic”, you can also enjoy different stages and songs from those recorded in the Mega Drive version of “Sonic Origins”. In addition, 2P battles can also be played when playing “Sonic Racing”, “Sonic Racing 2”, and “Dr. Eggman’s Amazing Machine”!





▼Scheduled additional works (all GAME GEAR version)

・Sonic

・Sonic 2

・Sonic Chaos

・Sonic Triple Trouble

・Sonic Racing

・Sonic Racing 2

・Sonic・Spin Ball

・The Great Adventure of Tails

・Sonic Maze

・G Sonic

・Dr. Eggman’s amazing machine

・Tals Air Reconnaissance

In addition, improvements such as movement corrections and form adjustments have been made based on the opinions of players.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Sonic Origin・PLUS

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5／PlayStation® 4／Nintendo Switch™／

Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／Steam® ／Epic Games Store

※Only sold as a download version

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023 (Friday)

Price Taiwan TWD 1,090／Hong Kong HKD 298

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Korean・English・Japanese subtitles / English・Japanese voice

Game category: 2D high-speed action game

Number of players: 1 to 2 people

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: © SEGA

Official Website: https://asia.sega.com/SonicOrigins/cht/

SEGA Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

SEGA Official Facebook (Taiwan): https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

SEGA Official Facebook (Hong Kong): https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs.hk/

SEGA ASIA BLOG : https://asiablog.sega.com/

SEGA Taiwan Online Store: https://store.segataiwan.com.tw

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.