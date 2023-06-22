Home » Sonic Superstars Gets New Gameplay Trailer
Sonic Superstars Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Sonic Superstars Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Sonic Superstars atsummer game festivalAnnounced during, and offering a more classic 2D-Sonic in what appears to be a very promising adventure. We did see the first trailer for the game during the announcement, and we checked it out for ourselves afterwards too (Sonic Superstar looks and feels like the classic we know and love “target=”_blank”> Read it here our preview) – but of course we want more.

That’s exactly what we got with a new gameplay trailer at yesterday’s Nintendo Direct. We can’t help but point out that both Mario and Sonic will be getting new 2D adventures later this year, since Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced during the same Nintendo Direct. That means fans of the 2D platforming adventure will likely have the best look forward to in at least a decade.

Enjoy the lightning-quick trailer below with Blue Blur and his friends, as well as six new screenshots.

